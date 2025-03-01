Repeated named storms cost council tens of thousands of pounds

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A cash-strapped council is counting the cost of repeated gale-force storms in recent months.

The Conwy Harbour Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday (5 March) to discuss thousands of pounds of damage to Conwy Quay caused by a series of named storms.

According to the report, harbour staff have responded to several storm events in the past four months alone.

Pontoons

Repeated high winds have caused considerable damage to mooring pontoons, which are now costing the hard-up county council tens of thousands of pounds.

The harbour report states: “The harbour team have responded to a number of storm-related issues over the past few weeks.

“These are due to named storm activity which impacted the harbour infrastructure and private vessels.

“There will be a loss of income in the short term, until the infrastructure repairs can be funded and replaced.

“This has been actioned via business cases, to replace damaged pontoons to affected areas.

“The importance of these to Conwy harbour has been declared.”

The report added: “Loss of harbour infrastructure will impact on its revenue.

“(The) Current loss of five pontoon sections will affect 12 vessels at £1,400 per vessel average. (£16,800 per annum).”

Storm Ashley

In October Storm Ashley caused severe gale force winds, large waves, and flooding, which was followed by Bert and Conall in November, leaving thousands of properties without power, before Darragh hit in December.

The latest storm to hit North Wales was Éowyn on 24 January when 90mph winds caused the A55 to close and homes to lose power.

In October the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported how Conwy Harbour Advisory Committee said around £20,000 worth of damage was caused by gale-force winds in August during Storm Lillian.

The winds caused serious damage during the busy summer season in a harbour packed with boats as several sections of pontoons were sunk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

