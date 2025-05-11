Replacement of safety wardens with CCTV van labelled ‘backwards step’

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

A new CCTV van will monitor antisocial behaviour “hotspots” and act as a “deterrent” to troublemakers after a team of community safety wardens was axed to save money.

Caerphilly County Borough has started using the van after cuts were made in the local authority’s most recent budget.

Six jobs were affected – and while the council claims it will continue to tackle “key areas of concern”, a critic has questioned whether the van is an improvement on the previous service.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, an independent from Blackwood, said the wardens “used to walk around town on a regular basis – they knew the residents, they were like a people’s friend”.

“How can this be justified when some of our areas are still experiencing antisocial behaviour?” he asked, calling replacement of the wardens a “backwards step”.

‘Active’

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman said “although the dedicated warden scheme has ended, the council’s community safety team remains active and continues to work with partners on prevention and enforcement measures”.

“We are reviewing how best to deploy existing resources, including outreach, partnership tasking, and targeted operations, to ensure that key areas of concern are still being addressed,” the spokesman added.

“While we note Cllr Etheridge’s comments, we remain committed to working with partners including the police, housing providers, and community organisations to address ASB.

“Tackling such issues requires a coordinated, multi-agency approach, which continues despite changes to the warden scheme.”

When proposing budget savings at the start of 2025, the council estimated it could save £270,000 by cutting the team of wardens, and a further £80,000 by removing several vacant posts.

Feedback

It said public feedback on the proposal was “polarised”, with some who “felt strongly about the need to keep this service” and who were concerned it would have “a detrimental effect on safety in communities”.

Others reportedly told the council they “never see” the wardens, however.

The decision to cut the service took effect on March 31, and while the council said it has “worked closely with the members of staff to secure alternative options”, it did not specify how many employees had found alternative work with the local authority.

The council spokesman said the new CCTV van began operating the following day and “will be deployed to identified hotspots based on intelligence and partnership priorities”.

“It will be used as a deterrent and for gathering evidence of antisocial and criminal behaviour,” he added.

The van will reportedly be funded by around £184,000 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

