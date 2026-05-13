Replacing Welsh with English names on maps ‘undermining’ Welsh identity

A Welsh councillor has hit out at historic Welsh place names being replaced with English ones on maps saying it “undermines our language and national identity”.

Gwynedd councillor Einir Williams has expressed a “deep and passionate concern” over the loss of Welsh place names on maps.

Now she is calling for Ordnance Survey to use Welsh language landscape place names only.

The Gerlan ward councillor for Cyngor Gwynedd is also asking for Welsh Government intervention to ensure that the British mapping agency “respects and protects” historic Welsh names.

She is set to raise the matter as a notice of motion during the next full council meeting, on Thursday, May 14.

The councillor claimed that OS maps “replace historic names with English ones” and which have “no basis in tradition,” and believes the issue “undermines” the Welsh language, history and national identity.

In her notice of motion. she stated: “I want to express deep and passionate concern about the current Ordnance Survey (OS) policy which is leading to the deletion, undermining and ignoring of Welsh place names that have been part of our landscape for centuries.

“Ordnance Survey maps currently replace historic Welsh names with English ones that have no basis or tradition, e.g. The Mushroom Garden for Coed Cerrig y Frân, Heather Terrace Path for Llwybr Gwregys.”

She added: “Placing English names alongside Welsh names, created the impression that the Welsh names are optional or secondary, e.g. Cwm Cneifion / Nameless Cwm, Bala Lake / Llyn Tegid. ‘Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa (despite the fact that the Eryri National Park Authority does not use the name Snowdon now.)

The park authority voted to use Yr Wyddfa, rather than Snowdon, and Eryri, rather than Snowdonia, in all official communication in November, 2022

“This council criticises these practices, as they contribute directly to the loss of Welsh names, and therefore undermine our language, history and national identity.

“When the Ordnance Survey adopts an English name, it appears on websites, signs, publications, and media and as a result, the Welsh name is pushed aside.

“This happens even among young Welsh-speakers, who are often led to believe that the English name is the ‘standard’.

“This is how language is weakened, not in one shot, but in a thousand small steps.”

“Welsh place names are part of our cultural DNA. They tell the story of the land, the people, the legends, the work, the life. No one has the right to delete or replace them.”

“Therefore, I want to propose to this council that we write to the Ordnance Survey to call on them to put an end to the current harmful policy, and to adopt a clear and simple principle and to use only Welsh language landscape place names on maps in Wales,”

She also said she called on the Welsh Government “to intervene formally and to ensure that the Ordnance Survey respects and protects historic Welsh names”.

“This is not just a matter of maps. It’s a matter of identity, respect and cultural justice,” she added.

Ordnance Survey said it could not change names by itself and has also seen a rise in the number of Welsh names, citing support for recent work to adopt Welsh place names for lakes in Eryri.

A spokesperson said: “Ordnance Survey is committed to holding authoritative versions of place names within its mapping where they are in common usage.

“Accurate representation of place names, including bilingual names if they are both in use, is essential for delivering high-quality mapping products to the public and supporting government and emergency services.

“Ordnance Survey cannot decide by itself to change a name.

“Any rare changes we do make are usually as a result of changes made by either authoritative bodies or when a name falls into disuse and another name comes into use.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of Welsh names, and have supported recent work to adopt a number of standardised Welsh place names for lakes within Eryri National Park, ensuring they are captured in our database.

“We are committed to working in collaboration with the Welsh Government, Welsh Language Commissioner and National Parks to identify what more we can do to support the Welsh language in our mapping.”