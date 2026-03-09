Report calls for billions in transport investment to transform Wales

A new report from the Centre Think Tank sets out a bold programme of transport reform aimed at addressing major infrastructure weaknesses and delivering a more reliable, better-connected network across Wales.

The report includes a foreword from the former First Minister of Wales, Lord Jones of Penybont, who calls for greater transport investment in Wales and backed several of the report’s proposals during his time in office.

The report from Centre Think Tank calls for billions of pounds in transport infrastructure spending to support the Welsh economy.

It argues that a package of major infrastructure projects could deliver significant economic growth.

Its centrepiece is a Wales–Ireland Gateway, combining a third Menai crossing to strengthen trade with Ireland and upgrades to the A55 to improve access to the rapidly growing Port of Caergybi (Holyhead).

To fund these ambitions, the report calls for a new financial settlement between Westminster and Cardiff, including reform of the Barnett formula and a fair share of funding consequentials following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2, a project originally designated for England and Wales.

The Prime Minister and First Minister of Wales recently announced plans for seven new railway stations in Wales, a welcome signal of renewed focus on the Welsh transport system.

Their announcement also included a welcome recognition that Wales has endured years of transport underinvestment. Responding to the government’s plans, Rhun ap Iorwerth also criticised the underfunding of Welsh transport links.

Greater ambition

The report argues that much greater ambition is needed. It covers the full spectrum of Welsh transport: new bridges, road improvements, rural bus protection, rail electrification, reopened lines, and a feasibility study for hydrogen-powered ferries.

The report proposes a north-south rail link connecting Aberystwyth to Caerfyrddin (Carmarthen), and a new line between Afon-Wen Station and Bangor. It also calls for the reopening of Carno Station, electrification of lines to Caergybi (Holyhead) and west of Cardiff (Caerdydd), and renewed pressure on the UK Government to deliver its long-standing commitment to electrify the North Wales mainline.

Proposed road improvements include a relief road to ease chronic congestion at the Twnelau Brynglas (Brynglas tunnels), clearer implementation and signage around the 20mph policy, safeguards to strengthen local community input, and revised road-building criteria that better reflect congestion and economic impact.

Rural bus routes would be protected, with continued network integration supported through the Bus Services Support Grant.

International connectivity: The report calls for a refreshed long-term strategy for Maes Awyr Caerdydd (Cardiff Airport) to strengthen its commercial viability, and clear contingency options if annual losses prove unsustainable.

It also backs a full feasibility plan for a proposed hydrogen-powered ferry linking Devon and Abertawe (Swansea), expanding low-emission travel options across the Bristol Channel.

Together, the report argues, these measures would drive growth, reduce regional inequality, and open up new opportunities for communities and businesses across Wales. However, achieving this will require fairer funding, and that means reforming the broken Barnett formula.

Influence decision-makers

The former First Minister of Wales (2009–2018), Lord Jones, who wrote the foreword to the report, previously championed several of the proposals during his time in office. These included a Third Menai Crossing and the Caerfyrddin (Carmarthen) to Aberystwyth railway line.

He said: “The paper makes a timely contribution to the debate around the future of transport in Wales, and I have no doubt it will influence decision-makers as we look at better ways to connect Wales internally and to the rest of Britain.”

The report’s author, William Burrows, is studying for a PhD at Leeds University within the School of Earth and Environment, with the Institute for Transport Studies and the Infuze Project.

He also holds a master’s in Economics from Swansea University and a degree in Economics from Aberystwyth University.

He said: “Wales has for too long lacked the transport links needed to grow its economy. With a new bridge across the Menai Strait, we can create a gateway between Wales and Ireland.

“This will properly utilise the ferry link with Ireland and will increase trade. To become a reality, Wales needs fair funding. That means a proper share of HS2 consequentials and a Barnett formula that reflects Wales’s real needs.”