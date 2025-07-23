Report calls for targeted action to help prevent Measles outbreaks in Wales

A new study has highlighted the need to increase Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination uptake in key groups and certain areas across Wales.

The modelling report published by Public Health Wales investigates the potential for Measles outbreaks and shows that most areas in Wales are well protected and unlikely to sustain widespread community transmission of measles.

University towns

However, the report highlights that some locations – particularly in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and university towns such as Aberystwyth and Bangor – have pockets of lower vaccination coverage.

In these areas, the spread of the highly contagious virus could be driven by transmission among teenagers and young adults.

The modelling found that the highest risk for sustained transmission exists in the 18-24 age group, particularly in urban centres and university settings. It also identifies young people aged 11-17 as a key group in several areas with moderate uptake.

Measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine. Staying up to date with vaccinations remains the most effective way to stop its spread. There are risks involved with not being vaccinated, including those who are vulnerable including babies, pregnant women who have not received the vaccine, older people and those with weaker immune systems.

National campaign

A national MMR campaign in 2024 successfully delivered over 5,500 MMR doses to school-aged children. Despite this, over 200 primary schools and 25 secondary schools in Wales still have recorded two-dose uptake rates below 90 per cent, which leaves them more vulnerable to outbreaks.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “This report shows us where we need to focus our efforts to protect individuals and communities from measles. The vast majority of Wales remains at low risk, but we must act now to reduce the risk further.

“By focusing on the age groups and locations identified in the report, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Public Health Wales is urging anyone who is unsure their own or their child’s MMR vaccination status to check with their GP or local health board.

More information on MMR including eligibility for the vaccine is available here.

