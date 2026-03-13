Report details plans for regeneration of International Sports Village

Plans aimed at driving the next phase of regeneration at Cardiff International Sports Village have been set out by the city council, including proposals for a new permanent car park.

A report due to be considered by Cardiff Council’s Cabinet later this month outlines measures designed to support the continued development of the waterfront site while avoiding the need for further council borrowing.

Among the proposals is a plan for a permanent surface car park with around 900 spaces, which would replace the existing car park serving Cardiff International Pool.

The current facility is expected to be redeveloped as part of wider residential plans for the area.

Council officials say a new long-term car park would most likely be located on the former Toys R Us site, which could accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles while providing convenient access to the sports and leisure attractions at the International Sports Village.

Under the proposal, the car park would be delivered through private sector investment.

The developer would fund construction and infrastructure, including lighting and landscaping, in exchange for rights to generate energy on the site.

Plans include installing solar canopy panels, electric vehicle charging points and small wind turbines, allowing the facility to produce renewable energy while serving visitors to the area.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said: “These proposals will help unlock the next phase in the development of a world-class waterfront community at the International Sports Village,” he said.

“Crucially, the plans will enable the scheme to be completed without further council borrowing, using a funding approach based on capital receipts and private sector investment linked to renewable energy generation and EV charging infrastructure.”

If the car park is built on the Toys R Us site, the council would be able to release a 2.5-acre plot of land between the ice arena and the waterfront that had previously been kept in reserve as a possible parking area.

The site could instead be developed as public open space or other community amenities, improving the overall environment of the area.

The report also outlines plans to secure the long-term future of the three major leisure attractions at the International Sports Village: Cardiff International White Water, Cardiff Ice Arena and Cardiff International Pool.

All three venues are currently owned by the council but operate under different management arrangements.

Cardiff International White Water is run directly by the council, while Cardiff Ice Arena and the International Pool are operated by external organisations.

However, the council retains responsibility for major maintenance costs, and officials warn that significant investment may be needed in the coming years as the buildings age.

New equipment

The report notes that Cardiff International Pool, currently operated by Parkwood Leisure, will require new equipment around the time its lease expires in approximately five years. The council is therefore considering alternative operating models that could help fund future upgrades.

A soft marketing exercise is also proposed for Cardiff Ice Arena and Cardiff International White Water to test whether private sector operators might be interested in managing or potentially acquiring the facilities. Any future proposals would return to Cabinet for consideration.

The council says protecting the position of the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team, which plays at the arena, would remain a key condition of any potential deal.

The report will be discussed at the council’s Cabinet meeting on 19 March, following scrutiny by the Economy and Culture Scrutiny Committee two days earlier.