Report highlights economic value of railway stations

Railway stations could help to unlock one million jobs and deliver £79 billion in economic value by 2036, new research suggests.

A report by economic research consultancy Development Economics said stations were “anchors for growth”.

Commissioned by Great Western Railway (GWR), the study analysed 11 locations on the operator’s network – looking at how development around railway stations supports new homes, businesses and skilled jobs.

Over the next decade, construction activity near regional stations is expected to contribute £7.1 billion, providing a boost to jobs, businesses and supply chains, said the report.

Mark Hopwood, managing director of GWR, said: “The findings of this report are clear: the railway, its stations, and the trains that serve them are powerful drivers of economic growth, community prosperity and regeneration.

“Across our network, development around the railway is delivering thousands of homes, new commercial space and thousands of jobs, generating hundreds of millions of pounds in economic value for the communities we serve.

“I’m pleased to see the railway recognised as a key part of the Government’s plans to support the continued growth of towns and cities across the country.”