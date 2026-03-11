Report reveals ‘lack of attention to Welsh language’ in healthcare services

Stephen Price

Welsh language campaigners have raised concerns about the quality and safety of services for Welsh speakers in health, social services, and social care across Wales.

According to Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Health and Wellbeing Group, their newly published report reveals a lack of attention to the Welsh language and to the principles of ‘More Than Just Words’ (‘Mwy na Geiriau’) within the strategic work of NHS Wales Performance and Improvement.

The ‘More Than Just Words’ strategy was launched by the Welsh Government in 2016 for Welsh language services in health, social services, and social care in Wales, with the aim of promoting and supporting the use of Welsh across the sector.

NHS Wales Performance and Improvement is a national body that provides leadership for the NHS to improve the quality and safety of services while translating policy direction and standards set by the Welsh Government into practice.

In a report by the Cymdeithas’ Health and Wellbeing Group, 59 documents on the NHS Wales Performance and Improvement website relating to plans for delivering services in priority areas were examined.

The report shows a lack of attention to the Welsh language and to the principles of ‘More Than Just Words’ within their strategic programmes.

Gwerfyl Roberts, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Health and Wellbeing Group, said: “Ensuring Welsh-language provision within healthcare services is a matter of quality and safety for Welsh speakers.

“But the numerous complaints we have received from our members reflect the lack of progress in the ‘More Than Just Words’ strategy, with patients and service users continuing to suffer due to the lack of Welsh-language provision.

“The shortcomings highlighted in the report show the failure of NHS Wales Performance and Improvement to comply with the Welsh Language Standards, particularly in policy development, and to fulfil their role of translating Welsh Government policy principles into practical action through the ‘More Than Just Words’ framework.

“If the Welsh language does not receive proper attention within these programmes, it will have a harmful effect on the readiness of NHS staff to use their Welsh – as well as on reaching the target of 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050. This means the workforce will not reach its full potential, and scarce resources will be wasted. Ultimately, the quality and safety of those services will suffer – and patients and service users will pay the price.

“Health will be a major topic of discussion in the lead-up to the May election, but the Welsh language in healthcare usually receives little attention. We call on candidates to commit to strengthening and monitoring compliance with the Welsh Language Standards and ‘More Than Just Words’ – and for those elected to act on that commitment.

“In addition, we call on NHS Wales Performance and Improvement to introduce robust internal processes to train staff and embed the Welsh language within their programmes. Finally, we call on the Welsh Language Commissioner to examine the internal processes of NHS Wales Performance and Improvement and provide guidance to ensure compliance and clear improvement.”

In response to the release of the report from Cymdeithas, NHS Wales Performance and Improvement’s Managing Director, Dr Chris Clayton said: “We recognise how important the Welsh language is to the quality and safety of care for patients across Wales. We are committed to Welsh language standards and the More than Just Words strategic framework.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the Welsh language is not treated less favourably and we are supporting to embed the active offer in health and care services.”