Report reveals Welsh publishers’ impact on the Welsh economy

Martin Shipton

As more than 20 Welsh publishers gather in London this week to exhibit at the London Book Fair, new research into the Welsh publishing industry has revealed for the first time its true size, strength and economic impact.

Conducted by Cyhoeddi Cymru/ Publishing Wales and funded by the Books Council of Wales, the Publishing Industry Survey report invited all Wales-based book publishers to participate. They were asked to submit confidentially key data on the extent of their publishing programmes and production output, as well as their organisation’s income, and the size and demographics of their employed and freelance staff.

The final report, written by Professor Max Munday of Cardiff Business School, will be published in full later in March, but initial details released this week reveal that Welsh book publishers collectively employ at least 100 people and that for every full-time job in Welsh publishing a further 0.6 jobs are created in the wider economy.

The report also states that Welsh publishers directly generate at least £2.6m which, in turn, generates a further £0.74m for the Welsh economy.

Speaking about the Publishing Industry Survey, Vice-Chair of Cyhoeddi Cymru/Publishing Wales Ashley Drake said: “The information being revealed by the survey is fascinating and very timely as we take the best of Welsh publishing to one of the world’s largest and most prestigious book fairs this week, in London.

“We’ve already outgrown the stand used at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 London Book Fairs and have secured a much larger and impressive stand for 2025.”

Chair of Cyhoeddi Cymru/Publishing Wales Natalie Williams added: “We look forward to publishing the full report very shortly, but the initial conclusions demonstrate that not only is the Welsh publishing industry making a vital societal contribution to the cultures and languages of Wales, but that we also make a significant contribution to the Welsh economy as well.”

Meanwhile two Welsh publishing houses won accolades announced at the London Book Fair. Play by Luke Palmer, published by Firefly Press, was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal for Writing. Palmer, a secondary school teacher, has been shortlisted for his “real, authentic and raw’” young adult novel, a story of disaffected youth, friendship and peer pressure as four boys navigate society’s expectations of what it means to be a man.The winner will be announced in June.

Firefly founder and director Penny Thomas said: “We are absolutely delighted that Play has been recognised by the Yoto Carnegie judges, as Luke’s debut Grow was before it. We hope this book will be read and loved by readers across the UK, not least for one of the most compelling endings in Young Adult fiction I’ve ever read.”

Seren Books was named the Small Press of the Year Regional and Country Winner for Wales. Bronwen Price, Seren’s CEO, said: “The award gives us an opportunity to champion the hard work of the Seren team who have pulled together during a challenging year for the company and delivered strong sellers, as well as titles which speak up for the disadvantaged, for Wales and the Welsh experience.

“We are looking ahead to the future with a carefully curated 2025/26 programme of engaging, innovative, era-defining and fun titles. We love what we do, are striving for growth and can’t wait to share our ambitions for the next few years.”

Twenty-one publishers are exhibiting on the Cyhoeddi Cymru/Publishing Wales stand at the 2025 London Book Fair at Olympia, including Crown House Publishing; Graffeg; Literature Across Frontiers/Wales Literature Exchange; Seren Books; Dragon Press; Rily Publications; Atebol; Carreg Gwalch; The H’MM Foundation; Candy Jar Books; Diamond Crime; Honno; Iconau; Firefly; Folding Rock; University of Wales Press; Calon; Parthian; St David’s Press; Lucent Dreaming; Welsh Academic Press; and Y Lolfa.

