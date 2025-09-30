Report warns of deep inequalities facing older people in Wales

Significant inequalities are affecting the health, well-being and independence of many older people across Wales, according to a new report published today (30 September) by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

The report, Growing Older in Wales: A Snapshot of Older People’s Experiences, marks a year since Rhian Bowen-Davies took up her role as Commissioner. It brings together a wide range of data and research to examine the realities of later life and track key trends.

While many older people reported feeling fulfilled and empowered, the study highlights stark challenges facing others, from barriers to healthcare to feelings of exclusion and discrimination.

Among the findings:

Two-thirds of older people struggle to secure a GP appointment.

Levels of dissatisfaction with social care are higher in Wales than elsewhere in the UK.

Around a third of people aged 75+ have no access to the internet.

A third of older people feel unsafe walking, travelling locally, or using public transport.

Older people are more likely than other age groups to experience abuse.

Discrimination in employment remains a significant problem.

The report also emphasises that older people play a vital but often unrecognised role in Welsh society, contributing billions each year as employees, volunteers and unpaid carers.

Poor health

However, inequalities remain stark. Data shows that people in Wales’s poorest communities can expect to live in poor health for nearly a decade longer than those in more affluent areas. Almost a third of older people reported struggling with their mental and emotional health in the past year.

The Commissioner said: “Today marks a year since I took up post as Commissioner, which provides a good opportunity to examine people’s experiences of growing older in Wales, the issues and challenges affecting older people’s lives and the action needed to address these.

“That’s why I’m publishing this report today, which brings together a wide range of data and other research to provide a snapshot of older people’s experiences in key areas of their lives.

“It’s positive that the data within the report shows that many older people feel fulfilled, empowered, and are able to do the things that matter to them.

“Other older people, however, face significant inequalities, leading to issues and challenges that create barriers to living and ageing well. This can affect many areas of people’s lives, including access to services and support, feelings of safety and being treated fairly by society.

“As highlighted by the report, these issues undermine people’s health, well-being and independence, all of which play a key role in our quality of life as we grow older.

“I will be sharing my findings with the Welsh Government and key public bodies, setting out the action that must be taken to tackle the issues I have identified, and calling for the change and improvements older people want and need to see.”