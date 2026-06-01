Reports of illegal vape and tobacco sales in Wales soar a year after disposable vape ban

Mark Mansfield

Reports of illegal tobacco and vape sales in Wales have increased tenfold in the year since the ban on disposable vapes came into force, according to new figures.

Data from the No Ifs. No Butts. portal shows community reports rose from 15 in May 2025, immediately before the ban, to 150 in May 2026 – the equivalent of almost one report every five hours.

The figures have prompted concerns from ASH Wales that illegal sales are becoming more widespread, particularly among children and young people, despite efforts to curb vaping and reduce environmental damage.

More than a third of reports received in May this year raised concerns about underage sales or children being linked to illegal tobacco and vape products.

The increase comes a year after the UK Government banned the sale of disposable vapes in an attempt to reduce youth vaping and tackle the growing problem of millions of devices being discarded every week.

However, campaigners and local authorities have warned that manufacturers have responded by producing cheap rechargeable alternatives that comply with the letter of the law while often being used and discarded in much the same way as the single-use devices they replaced.

Research by environmental campaign group Material Focus found that the number of vapes and pods being thrown away each week has fallen by 23% since the ban was introduced. But despite that reduction, an estimated 6.3 million vapes and pods are still discarded every week across the UK.

ASH Wales chief executive Suzanne Cass said: “The increase in reports tells us that people are concerned about what is happening in their communities and want action.

“Last year we were receiving around one report every two days. This year we are receiving around one report every five hours.

“That is a significant increase and reflects both growing awareness of the reporting system and growing concern about illegal tobacco and vaping products.”

The data also points to a growing online market. Reports relating to online sellers have already reached 44 during the first five months of 2026, compared with 16 during the whole of 2025.

Alongside the reporting figures, ASH Wales surveyed 80 enforcement officers, youth workers, police officers, public health professionals and community safety practitioners across Wales.

Almost two-thirds, 65%, said the situation relating to illegal tobacco and vaping products had worsened over the past year.

The findings come as Wales prepares for the implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, which will introduce new powers to regulate how tobacco and vaping products are promoted, presented and sold.

But many professionals surveyed expressed concern about whether enforcement agencies would have sufficient resources to carry out the additional responsibilities created by the legislation.

Ms Cass said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Act will provide new powers to regulate tobacco and vaping products, including how they are promoted, presented and sold, but a law is only as good as the enforcement and communication behind it.

“As we move towards implementation of the Act, we need to ensure that Wales’ enforcement services and public awareness campaigns are sufficiently resourced to meet the challenge.

“Communities are telling us there is a problem. We need to make it easy for people to report concerns, ensure that intelligence reaches enforcement agencies quickly, and give those agencies the resources they need to act.”

Fires

Separate research published on the first anniversary of the ban found more than half of vape users admitted disposing of devices incorrectly in household rubbish or recycling bins, while councils and fire services warned that discarded vapes continue to cause fires in waste vehicles and recycling centres.

The Local Government Association has called on UK Government ministers to tighten the legal definition of disposable vapes and strengthen take-back schemes, arguing that many products now on sale are effectively single-use devices in a different form.