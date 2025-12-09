Reprieve for ailing 700-year-old market as town council considers takeover

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Supporters of the 700-year-old market may be given three months to save it.

Councillors on Flintshire County Council’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee have made a recommendation to Cabinet to keep both the historic Holywell Market and Mold car boot on Love Lane open until the end of the financial year.

The move is to give both Holywell and Mold Town Councils time to consider whether they want to take over the markets and negotiate a transfer with the local authority.

Councillors were originally scheduled to debate the closure of both markets when a lifeline came from Holywell East Eagle group Cllr Ian Hodge.

“In August I sent a question to the Markets Department asking about the possibility of Holywell Town Council taking the market on,” he said. “We (the county council) wouldn’t have the outlay and the town would retain its market town status.

“I was assured my comment would be included in the final report to scrutiny for consideration. There’s nothing in this report so what are the possibilities of Holywell Town Council taking the market on – releasing Flintshire from any financial commitment?”

Flintshire’s Enterprise and Regeneration Manager Niall Waller said he had no objection to the proposal.

“Subject to agreement at Cabinet we are more than happy to see the market operated by a third party, ” he said. “We did that in Connah’s Quay a few years ago.”

The town of Holywell was founded on its market in 1292 after Cistercian monks at Basingwerk Abbey were granted a charter to establish a market town by King Edward I.

The town has been a market town for 733 years but recently its popularity has dwindled. A number of council initiatives have failed to revive footfall or trader numbers, with an average of just two stalls regularly attending the weekly Thursday market.

It is a similar story at Mold car boot, where the number of sellers has dropped from around 30 to just 10. For 13 weeks last year there no-one attended, but an officer from Flintshire County Council was still required to attend in case anyone showed up.

Since the closure plans were revealed a petition has been launched at Change.org to save Holywell Market and Holywell Town Council is scheduled to discuss the matter next Wednesday (Dec 17).

The man behind the petition, Nathan Evans, said: “If this market is forced to close, it will not only affect the vendors who rely on it for their income but also the residents who depend on it for fresh produce, handcrafted goods, and a warm social environment.

“I propose developing a support plan that includes increased funding from the local council and initiatives to boost foot traffic through events and promotions.

“Together, we can ensure that Holywell’s market remains a lively gathering place for generations to come.”

Holywell Central Labour Cllr Ted Palmer said that the market was much more than a retail space.

“I urge the committee not to close Holywell Market because doing so would mean giving up on an asset whose value cannot be measured solely in short-term financial data.

“Markets are not just trading events they area cultural, social and historic part of the community. In Holywell’s case the history dates back over 700 years. To close the market now would break a continuous tradition that has survived wars, recessions and enormous societal change.

“Is the market failing or are we simply not modernising it? Many successful markets have revitalised themselves across the UK by rethinking their offer through themed events, artisan approaches, structured social media and collaboration with town centre businesses. These approaches bring and entirely new audience.”

Following Cllr Hodge’s request the Scrutiny Committee changed its recommendation to Cabinet to suggest it supports allowing both Holywell Market and Mold car boot to explore the option of being operated by their respective town councils.

If either council wants to take them over, they will have three months to agree the transfer of responsibility from the county to the town council. If they cannot negotiate and complete the transfer in that time, their market will close.

“It causes us difficulty as officers to recommend the closure of markets,” said Chief Officer for Place and Growth David Fitzsimon. “It’s not something we take lightly.

“The evidence is there before you really. I’m not sure of the definition of a market but I’m not sure two stalls falls within that definition if I’m being absolutely honest.

“Despite the best endeavours of the team through various promotions and such it’s just not happening ad it isn’t really financially viable any more. This is quite a straightforward efficiency saving given the very clear evidence before us. The two markets are running at a loss and there doesn’t seem much prospect of them improving.

“What I would say is we’d be very happy for the town councils to try and have a go. I think that’s a reasonable compromise.”

It was an idea that Mold East Labour Cllr Chris Bithell supported.

“I don’t think the car boot in Mold was revived after Covid epidemic,” he said. “I’d rather give something a try instead of the simple solution of closing something down.

“If they wished to take it on board we’d be happy to transfer ownership of the car boot to Mold Town Council.

“We’ve always defended our position as a market authority.

“The town council agrees to step in and take it on. I remember Peter Evans resisting attempts to muscle in on our markets when we were Delyn Council. Within a certain mileage of a town where there is a market you can stop it. We need to defend what we’ve got.”

Flintshire Cabinet will consider the recommendation to permit Holywell and Mold Town Council’s to adopt the markets by the end of the financial year on Tuesday, December 16.