Laura Elston, Press Association Court Correspondent

Republic has handed over a new dossier of evidence to the police and Crown Prosecution Service on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, calling for a full investigation into “any and all suspected offences”.

The campaign group said it had set out “a number of areas” where investigation into the former duke was warranted and stressed they should be examined “without fear or favour”.

Details in the 80 pages of evidence have not been made public following legal advice, Republic said.

But it is understood they relate to allegations of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February this year following claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during the former prince’s time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Republic previously announced it would bring a private prosecution against Andrew, but, as a result of his arrest, it said it was trusting the police and CPS to follow the evidence.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the organisation which campaigns for an elected head of state, said: “It is important that all evidence is presented to the police and that police follow all evidence to its natural conclusion.

“Private prosecutions are usually prohibitively expensive and difficult to pursue. So, we are trusting the police and prosecutors to step up and follow the evidence, wherever that leads.”

He added: “We make no claims as to the guilt or innocence of anyone involved, but it is vital that evidence is pursued and investigations followed, and that everyone is treated equally in law.

“At the moment, we have done what we can to ensure available evidence is put in front of the proper authorities.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is ongoing. We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry.”

The Metropolitan Police has also been approached for comment. The CPS said it was a matter for the police.

Republic announced: “Republic has handed over evidence to the police and CPS setting out a number of areas where investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is warranted.”

It added: “Republic has now submitted further evidence to the police and CPS, and called on them to investigate any and all suspected offences without fear or favour.”

It emerged in May that detectives investigating Andrew will also consider allegations of sexual misconduct in their inquiry into potential misconduct in public office.

Multiple forces, including Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, have live investigations linked to the release of the Epstein files.

Allegations

The release of millions of pages by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein in late 2025 and early 2026 sparked a fresh round of allegations against Andrew.

They ranged from claims a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew and that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in the latter’s Florida home.

Other allegations included that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore in his role as the UK’s trade envoy.

In 2025, it emerged Andrew had emailed convicted sex offender Epstein in 2011 after he had already been jailed, telling him “We’re in this together” – three months after the then-duke insisted he had broken off all contact.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland is investigating the time Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, spent at Balmoral amid claims women were trafficked to the private estate, which then belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Ms Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.

Newsnight

Republic’s latest steps were announced on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the late Queen’s second son announcing he was stepping back from public duties after his disastrous Newsnight interview.

In the televised sit-down in 2019, Andrew said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein and had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

He was heavily criticised for failing to show sympathy with the paedophile’s victims.