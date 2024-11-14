Republicans win 218 House seats giving Trump and party control of US government
The Republican Party has won enough seats to control the US House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on the American government alongside president-elect Donald Trump.
A House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier on Wednesday, gave the Republicans the 218 House victories that make up the majority.
The Republicans have also gained control of the Senate from the Democrats.
With hard-fought, yet thin majorities, Republican leaders are envisioning a mandate to upend the federal government and swiftly implement Mr Trump’s vision for the country.
Deportations
The incoming president has promised to carry out the country’s largest-ever deportation operation, extend tax breaks, punish his political enemies, seize control of the federal government’s most powerful tools and reshape the US economy.
The Republican election victories ensure that Congress will be onboard for that agenda, and the Democrats will be almost powerless to check it.
When Mr Trump was first elected president in 2016, the Republican Party also swept Congress.
Despite that, Mr Trump still encountered Republican leaders resistant to his policy ideas, as well as a Supreme Court with a liberal majority. Not this time.
When he returns to the White House, Mr Trump will be working with a Republican Party that has been completely transformed by his Make America Great Again movement and a Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices, including three that he appointed.
Mr Trump rallied House Republicans at a Capitol Hill hotel on Wednesday morning, marking his first return to Washington since the election.
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s good, we got to figure something else,’” Mr Trump said to the room full of politicians, who laughed in response.
Endorsement
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who, with Mr Trump’s endorsement won the Republican Conference’s nomination to stay on as speaker next year, has talked of taking a “blowtorch” to the federal government and its programmes, eyeing ways to overhaul even popular programmes championed by the Democrats in recent years.
The Louisiana Republican, an ardent conservative, has pulled the House Republican Conference closer to Mr Trump during the campaign season as they prepare an “ambitious” 100-day agenda.
“Republicans in the House and Senate have a mandate,” Mr Johnson said earlier this week.
“The American people want us to implement and deliver that ‘America First’ agenda.”
Mr Trump’s allies in the House are already signalling they will seek retribution for the legal troubles he faced while out of office.
The incoming president on Wednesday said he would nominate Matt Gaetz, a fierce loyalist, for attorney general.
Now comes the nose dive of a nation.
He just put Matt Gaetz in as AG (really, check up his background). If Epstein were alive Trump probably have him as ethics advisor.
His widow may get a pardon…
Trump is going to be pardon mad. Starting with himself (though some he cannot pardon officially cos which branch of the legal system found him guilty but they own the lot now so all bets are off).
Wonder who paid for Judge Thomas latest holiday.
The GOP victory is so complete the Welsh ought to ask why. Americans have rejected woke and the way Covid was handled, DEI, CRT etc etc by Democrats switching parties. After a debate between the 2 sides. Following a Written Consitution, And with reconciliation between Biden & Trump yesterday. What’s not to like? The UK has not held a proper debate and has no proper Constitution. If Wales had a debate (and a Consitution) the result would be very interesting indeed. But not going to happen soon, so we drift and bicker and go broke.
Trump cost the US more lives during the worst of covid, he was in charge then, not Biden or the dems. Remember the oaf saying to drink bleach, and there was an actual real doctor at the podium trying to vanish into the walls? (don’t drink bleach, its deadly and stupid).