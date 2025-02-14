Rescue centre hopes to find love for Lilly this Valentine’s Day

Looking for love can take its time, but the staff and volunteers at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are hoping it won’t be long for a very special pug with a troubled past to find her perfect match.

At 11-years-old, Lilly is looking for a special retirement home – but sadly is currently being overlooked due to her age and rehoming criteria.

Behaviour and Welfare Advisor Hayley Moorey said with St Valentine’s Day approaching this week – they are hoping love will be in the air for the lovely Lilly.

Young at heart

Hayley said: “Lilly is an older girl at 11-years-old but she is young at heart and full of life. Lilly loves human attention and will sit on your lap for cuddles She enjoys spending her time pottering and sniffing in the off-lead paddock.

“Lilly loves people but finds being around dogs very stressful, so she would not be able to live with other dogs.

“She is also on a special diet. Lilly needs a retirement home, with someone who is happy to live a quiet life with her during her golden years.”

Sadly Lilly has had a troublesome past and had to have all her teeth removed – however she has been thriving and eating well at the Newport centre.

Hayley added: “Lilly could live with older children, but would need an animal free home where she can lap up all the attention with someone home most of the day. She may be an older lady but she still has a strong spring in her step and likes to be around your feet, so would suit a family who are able to enjoy her energy.

“We really hope she will find her perfect match – but whatever happens she’ll get all the love from us at the centre this Valentine’s Day.”

Health issues

Lilly is classed as brachycephalic due to her breed.

There are many common health issues with flat-faced animals and more information can be found on the RSPCA website.

The RSPCA recently launched a campaign – Save Our Breath – urging the public not to buy breeds of dog, cat, rabbit and horse who cannot live normal lives due to the irresponsible way they’ve been selectively bred.

And the RSPCA fears that more of these animals could be abandoned or relinquished to charity as their owners struggle to cope with costly veterinary bills as the cost of living soars.

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.

The RSPCA has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost the help out there for owners.

Find out more about Lilly here, or if Lilly isn’t the pet for you, find many more in search of a home across the UK here.

The RSPCA is asking everyone in the UK to have their say on the future of animal welfare – visit Animal Futures: the Big Conversation.

