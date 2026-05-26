Rescue charity appeals for help after taking in 12 chihuahuas

A south Wales rescue charity is appealing for donations after taking in 12 nervous chihuahuas surrendered following a change in their owner’s circumstances.

In a Facebook post, Hope Rescue shared that they had welcomed the “tiny” chihuahuas into their care, saying: “Whilst they had been loved by their owner, most hadn’t had further human interaction or seen much of the outside world.

“Understandably they are currently very nervous and are being supported by our centre team and some wonderful foster carers.



“Sadly one of the older dogs, Munchkin, was found to have a number of worsening health issues which were causing him pain.

“The decision was made to put him to sleep on the advice of our vet.

“Many need dentals and have some potential issues with their hind legs so we are working with our vets to get them comfortable.



“It will be a little while before they are ready to find their forever homes, some through us and some through our trusted rescue partners.

“But in the meantime, we will continue to focus on helping them decompress, grow in confidence and get back to full health.”

The charity requested that anyone able make a donation to their newest residents.

They added: “Every penny goes directly towards giving them the very best chance – the veterinary treatment, rehabilitation and love they need to heal, grow in confidence and find their forever homes. ”

“This is heartbreaking I have always had Chihuahuas and I know how hard it must be for them,” a commenter wrote, while others requested Hope Rescue post again when the dogs are available for adoption.

Established in 2005 and based in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Hope Rescue has taken in thousands of strays, as well as abandoned and unwanted dogs in south Wales.

Their work covers six Local Authority areas including Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the western half of the Vale of Glamorgan.

They provide the dogs with veterinary care and work to rehome them temporarily with foster families and permanently with “forever homes”.

In the last week they have rehomed seven dogs, with 18 more available for adoption through their site.