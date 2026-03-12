Rescue charity left to ‘pick up the pieces’ after dog arrived in ‘heartbreaking condition’

Ella Groves

A Welsh animal charity has shared the heartbreaking story of a ten-year-old dog who came into their care recently.

Lili, named by the charity and pictured above, was a stray ten-year-old lurcher who entered the care of Hope Rescue this month.

Hope Rescue Wales is the leading dog welfare charity in south Wales and work to give stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs a second chance at safe and happy lives

The charity shared that when she arrived in their care Lili’s coat smelt of petrol and she was in desperate need of a bath.

Then, on closer examination, the charity found that she had a large mass hanging from her mammary area, her body was covered in smaller tumours, and she was struggling to walk.

Lili was taken straight to the charity’s vets for a full assessment however unfortunately due to the severity of her tumours, her age and fragility surgery was not an option.

Lili sadly passed away in the care of the south Wales charity.

Sharing her story on social media, Hope Rescue said: “In the short time Lili was with us, she knew nothing but kindness.

“She quickly stole hearts with her gentle nature and expressive little face. She adored cuddles, pressing her nose into your side as if asking for just one more moment of affection.

“She spent sunny afternoons pottering around our paddocks with her favourite people, and received constant visits from staff checking in on her. Lili may have lived ten years without the love she deserved, but her final days were filled to the brim with it.”

While grateful for the ongoing work of Hope Rescue, commenters on the social media post expressed their frustration with the neglect and suffering so many animals face.

One commenter said: “Thank you for all you do. I hope the awful people who let her down hang their heads in shame.”

Another added: “What a beautiful girl. Thank you for showing her the love she had probably never experienced before. It’s so so sad. We have a lot to answer for! Our animals deserve better than the life Lili and so many others experience x”

Ending the social media post, the charity added: “We urge anyone who is struggling and feels unable to care for their dog to reach out to a rescue centre for help.

“Abandoning them in their hour of need is never the answer. Sadly, Lili’s story is far from unique – we are seeing more neglect and abandonment than ever before.

“It is incredibly tough on our team, but we choose to work with strays because they have no one else looking out for them.”

Since opening in 2005 Hope Rescue has helped thousands of dogs in need from their dedicated facilities in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

On their website, the charity shares that they “commit to take all the stray dogs from six Local Authorities in South Wales – Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the western half of the Vale of Glamorgan – irrespective of their age, breed, or medical condition.”

They also actively campaign for improvements to animal welfare legislation and provide support to the public on responsible dog ownership.

You can find out more about the work of Hope Rescue on their website, Instagram or Facebook.