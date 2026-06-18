Rescue charity receives £60,000 bequest to support retired greyhounds

Nation.Cymru staff

A substantial bequest is set to help a rescue charity rehome an expected influx of dogs as a greyhound racing ban takes effect in Wales.

Animal lover Margaret Hunt left a generous legacy of £60,000 to Greyhound Rescue Wales (GRW) when she passed away in 2023. The incredible gift is now set to help the organisation combat the rising costs of looking after the number of greyhounds coming into its care – which is expected to increase even further as the ban fully comes into force.

In honour of Margaret, who spent some years living in Abergavenny and the Wye Valley, GRW has also named a greyhound ‘Margaret’ after her, under its memorial hound scheme.

Margaret’s niece, Kate Parsons, said: “Margaret loved animals and nature throughout her life. She had a number of greyhounds, including two called Barkis and Diogenes, after the Greek god!

“She gave a lot of admin support to charities throughout her life and was the secretary of local branches of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales. Though quite quiet and formal, she had a genuine interest in people. When she passed away, a small memorial was placed in her local village hall, as she was so well thought of.”

Born in 1936, Margaret came to south Wales in 1952 to undertake practical farm work before completing a national diploma in dairying at Aberystwyth University.

Kate added: “She worked for a time as a bacteriologist and met her husband Robert, who was known as Bob, while working in research. Between 1964 and ‘71 they lived in Abergavenny on a 15-acre smallholding with cows and hens, before moving to Swindon. Then in 1992 they retired and returned to the Wye Valley, which Margaret loved.”

GRW chief executive Claire James said: “Margaret’s generosity is both humbling and deeply moving. Her legacy will make a real and immediate difference to the greyhounds who need us most as the racing ban takes effect.

“Margaret’s gift strengthens our ability to provide the veterinary care, rehabilitation and safe space that every dog deserves. Naming a hound in her honour is a small way of recognising her impact and we are profoundly grateful for her trust in our work.”

Find out more about GRW’s work here.