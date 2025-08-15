Rescue charity share ‘honest’ update on emaciated dog

Stephen Price

A Welsh dog rescue charity has shared an ‘honest’ update on one of their most tragic cases this year – detailing the mental trauma Kevin the German Shepherd has suffered after he was found on the side of a road, emaciated and close to death.

Hope Rescue has been saving the lives of dogs in need since 2005, taking in stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs from across south Wales and rehoming them all over the UK. They care for dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes, and backgrounds – including those with complex medical or behavioural needs.

This week, the charity, based in Llanharan, shared an update on one of their most tragic cases of late, writing: “Our German Shepherd, Kevin, stole the hearts of so many when he was found collapsed, emaciated, and on the brink of death at the side of the road earlier this year.

“Thanks to your incredible generosity, we were able to give him the intensive, life-saving care he so desperately needed – and still needs – to keep moving forward.

“Because you’ve been such an important part of Kevin’s journey, we want to give you an honest update on his progress.

“Kevin is currently being cared for at our Rescue Centre and supported by our dedicated behaviour team after facing some challenges in his foster home.

“Physically, he’s doing well, but for dogs like Kevin, the mental trauma they’ve endured can sometimes be even harder to overcome than the physical wounds.”

“Our team continues to work patiently with him, helping him build confidence and resilience so that, when the time is right, he can be safely and happily adopted.

“If you’d like to help us continue providing a safe haven for the most vulnerable dogs in our community, just like Kevin, please consider making a monthly or once-off donation here: https://bit.ly/HopeRescuedonate”

The rescue centre launched an appeal for information regardig Kevin’s background back on 9 April 2025.

After Kevin was discovered in Cefn Cribwr, and brought to the care of Hope, they shared: “We are appealing for information after a male German Shepherd was found collapsed on the side of the road in Cefn Cribwr, Bridgend, on Monday.

“Kevin, as we have named him, was rushed to the vet where he has since remained.”

“Kevin’s body temperature was dangerously low and struggling to stand. He is emaciated, with a body score of 1 out of 9. He has multiple open pressure sores all over his body. Blood results have shown he is anemic and he has a heart murmur present.

“He is receiving round the clock care from our amazing vet team who are doing all they can to keep him comfortable and build his strength back gradually.

“If you have any information as to how Kevin came to be in this condition please call the centre on 01443 226659, drop us a message or email: [email protected].

“Only a third of the dogs that arrive in our care as strays are reclaimed by their owners. Without us the unclaimed dogs would have no future. We urgently need your help to continue our life-saving work, and you can make a regular or one-off donation here bit.ly/HopeRescuedonate”

TV series

Hope Rescue is currently enjoying its time as the focus of a brand new ITV Wales documentary series, Tails from the Shelter, which hit screens

This summer. The four-part series, filmed at their rescue centre in Llanharan, offers a behind the scenes look at the work we do every day to give vulnerable dogs a second chance at life.

Launching on Tuesday 29 July at 8pm on ITV Cymru Wales, ‘Tails from the Shelter’ follows the emotional and inspiring journeys of some of the dogs that come through their doors – from those found abandoned or straying, to those rescued from crisis situations – including Kevin.

At its heart, the series is a love letter to rescue dogs – and a powerful reminder of why our work matters more than ever.

Vanessa Waddon, Founder and CEO of Hope Rescue, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to share Hope’s story with the world, especially as we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year. We’ve always believed that every dog deserves hope, and this series shows exactly what that looks like in action. It’s raw, genuine and full of heart – just like the rescue journey itself.”

The series also explores the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on pet ownership, the rise in dog abandonment, and the critical role that rescue centres like Hope play in protecting animal welfare.

Vanessa continued: “We hope the series will not only highlight the importance of rescue work, but also encourage more people to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate.

“We’re living through an animal welfare crisis and there is no end in sight, with the impact of lockdown followed by the cost-of-living crisis bringing more dogs than ever through our doors. We’re always at capacity, struggling to pay rising costs and impacting our ability to raise money.

“It currently costs around £3 million each year to keep Hope Rescue afloat, so we need your support now more than ever.”

Tails from the Shelter aired weekly from 29 July on ITV Wales and is available on demand online.

Find out more about Hope Rescue here and keep up to date with their news and available dogs via the charity’s Facebook page.

