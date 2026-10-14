Rescue dog finds loving home after 400 days at Welsh animal centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A rescue dog who spent 400 days waiting for a new home has finally found a family, with her new owners encouraging others to consider adopting animals in need.

Nala spent 400 days waiting to be adopted and was one of RSPCA Newport Animal Centre’s ‘longest stays’, until Sarah and her family from Gloucestershire decided to take her home.

The terrier-cross had endured a hard start in life, and even after she was rescued had to learn to trust people and adapt to kennel life.

After adopting Nala, Sarah said their experience was “amazing” and urged others to consider rehoming a rescue pet if seeking to add a pet to their family.

“It can completely change an animal’s life,” she explained. “Nala has blossomed into a very happy little dog who knows that she is really loved and that she has a home – it’s a wonderful feeling to see this happen.”

“There are so many animals who have been in bad situations and need to be given this chance. They are just waiting for the right person or family to see them.”

Adopter

The RSPCA dedicates every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect.

This Adoptober, in partnership with inspiring vet care, the RSPCA is echoing the call for experienced and patient pet owners to consider helping by rehoming and fostering.

The support from foster carers helps animals find loving homes more quickly, and creates space in centres so RSPCA officers can continue their vital rescue work.

Sarah explained that it was last year at the time of Adoptober that they had been looking to adopt a rescue dog, and that they really wanted to help a pet who had been waiting a long time for a home.

“Our daughter first noticed Nala on the RSPCA Newport Instagram account and told us about her,” she said.

“We were really affected by Nala’s story and were upset that she had been at the RSPCA for such a long time and that she found it so hard to trust and be around people.

“We decided that we really wanted to give her a home and submitted an application. We were very excited when our application was accepted!

“We then visited Nala a number of times over the course of several weeks, first as a couple, then as a family, to get to know her and build a bond with her. We all fell in love with her! After that she came to visit us several times and really seemed to like it here. On the third visit she stayed with us and we officially adopted her!”

Although Nala was quite anxious at first, after letting her do things in her own time she began to increase in confidence.

“We had to be careful not to introduce too many new things at once,” explained Sarah.

“We tried to make her home as calm and welcoming as possible for her and she gradually realised that she could relax here. Once she knew she could be herself she started showing her very adorable nature and asking for affection.

“We knew that she was feeling comfortable when she started jumping on our laps to go to sleep and wanting to be picked up for a cuddle.”

Cuddles

Nala now enjoys being stroked, tickled and cuddled, as well as giving special Nala kisses to her loved ones.

“Nala is really amazing and has brought so much joy to our family!” said Sarah. “Once she knows you she is very loving and wants nothing more than to be around her family all the time.

“She is also very funny, cheeky and full of character. She is a very brave little dog who has shown that she is willing to overcome her fears and trust people. It’s sad to think about her past and that she’s not always had a home where she’s been cared for but we are so happy that we found her.”

Sarah said she would encourage those looking for a pet to consider adopting a rescue from the RSPCA.

“Our experience of the RSPCA was really positive,” she said. “All the staff at the centre were very invested in the animals and really wanted to find the right home for them. They were very supportive and provided lots of help and advice to make sure that the adoption worked out.

“Adopting Nala has been an amazing experience and has completely changed her life for the better – as well as ours.”

Grateful

Animal Care Assistant at the centre Katinka Slingsby said: “Nala came to us as a dog very worried about the world and found human contact difficult. At our centre she learnt to trust and over time came for fusses and love.

“Our work continued with Nala’s family who were so committed and respectful to her; we are so grateful to them for applying and finding their perfect match.

“Nala taught me so much as an animal care assistant and is a very special little dog. I am always amazed by the progress and future for the animals in our care and feel very lucky to be a step in their story.”

Newport Centre Manager Amirah Jones added: “We are absolutely thrilled to see how well Nala has settled into her new home.

“Nala was with us for a really long time so to see her happy and surrounded by a loving family is just wonderful.

“If you are looking to add a pet to your family, please take a look at our Find A Pet website to see all our amazing rescue pets who are awaiting their forever homes.”

Forever home

Long stay animals at the Hartridge Road centre who are currently looking for a home this Adoptober include:

French Bulldog Bertie who has been in RSPCA care for 240 days. Bertie is looking for a foster home with a view to adopt. Bertie would also like to be the only pet in the home and a large, secure garden. He could live with secondary school aged children.

Lurcher Leonardo is looking for an adult-only home without any other pets. He arrived in RSPCA underweight, but with plenty of TLC, good food and lots of care, he has made fantastic progress and is now ready for a forever home to call his own.

Black and white cat Melanie is a confident, affectionate girl who really enjoys spending time with people. Melanie could live with primary-school-aged children and she could potentially live with a friendly, confident cat and a dog who has previously lived with cats.

These rescued pets have experienced trauma and RSPCA staff are urgently looking for special homes for those animals who have needed an extra helping hand. Visit the charity’s website here to get matched to a potential pet today.

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