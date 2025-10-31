Rescue dogs still waiting for homes as RSPCA faces ongoing rehoming crisis

The RSPCA has revealed during their month-long adoption campaign, Adoptober, that they are facing an unprecedented rehoming crisis.

Several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in the care of the charity, as rehoming centres across Wales are at full capacity.

Pets are either waiting to be adopted or being assessed for adoption, leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

Perfect match

The RSPCA Llys Nini Branch, who run the animal centre in Penllegaer, are now launching an urgent rehoming appeal to find homes for three of their ‘long stay’ dogs.

Willow has been looking for a home for 197 days, Maple for 92 days and Cheeks for 132 days, a combined 421 days waiting for their forever home.

Animal Rehoming & Administration Manager Jessica Peace said: “We’ll be continuing to give all the TLC and love to Willow, Maple and Cheeks with some treats this Halloween!

“But we really are hoping to each find them their perfect match as soon as possible and a loving home to call their own. They are all now ‘long stays’ at the centre and we just don’t know why they have been overlooked time and time again.

“Willow is approaching 200 days looking for a forever home. He is SO lovely! He can take a little time to bond with you but it is worth the wait!

“Maple is wonderful and mischievous and so so affectionate, and then Cheeky has been waiting for a home for 132. This poor boy is not suited to kennel life – he is a big puppy with so much love to give!”

Loyal

Twelve-year-old Willow is looking for an adult only home and would prefer to live with no other dogs or cats.

He came to RSPCA Llys Nini because his owner passed away. A home which is local to the centre would be ideal as he will require quite a few visits to build trust and bond with his new owner.

Maple could live with children and with a friendly dog.

Her skin needs extra care and she requires regular bathing with specific hydrating shampoo which is crucial to help her remove excess oils and debris from her skin. An experienced owner who is familiar with dogs with skin care requirements would be ideal.

Cheeks could live with children of secondary school age but in a household without any other dogs or cats.

The two-year-old Cane Corso is true to his breed as he is strong, loyal, and protective, but also sweet and eager to bond with his humans.

He would thrive in a home that can give him the structure and training he needs — he’s smart and responsive, just waiting for someone to help guide him. An experienced dog owner would be perfect who can continue his training and give him plenty of exercise and love.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about dogs and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.

Local branches like RSPCA Llys Nini are part of the RSPCA family but are funded independently and rely on public support.