Rescue efforts intensify after Nepal-Tibet flooding as deaths climb past 900

The death toll in the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet climbed past 900 on Monday, with more than 4,700 missing.

Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet, Nepal’s army spokesman, said authorities intensified their rescue efforts in the disaster zones.

“We are working in search and rescue of the stranded people from hills, settlements and river areas,” he said.

Multiple foreign rescue teams were also assisting local rescuers to find trapped workers in various hydropower tunnels.

Officials say at least 90 people are trapped in multiple tunnels of hydropower plants.

Nepal’s disaster agency said on Monday that 903 deaths had been counted there, with 4,247 people, including 592 foreigners, missing.

As of Sunday, Chinese authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 missing, and Chinese state media said 261 of the missing were foreigners, including more than a hundred Nepalis.

Wednesday’s flash floods started after a glacial collapse high in the Himalayan region.

Scientists who studied satellite images said bedrock underneath a glacier high in the Himalayan region had collapsed, taking part of the glacier with it.

The rockfall was so extreme that it registered as a magnitude 5.2 seismic event.

The rocks and melted water then swelled the rivers in the valleys below, causing a torrent of water that swept buildings, bridges and earth downstream in Tibet and Nepal.