Rescue mission launched to save popular Welsh language bookshop

Jon Gower

The only Welsh language bookshop in the county of Conwy may be set for a new lease of life if a community effort to buy it is successful.

Bys a Bawd has long been a very popular shop in the centre of the village of Llanrwst and celebrates its 70th birthday this year.

After the present owner decided to retire, the place was put on the market in 2023, but there were no takers for the business and the two flats which are also part of the building.

When it became apparent that non-one wanted to buy the business, the Welsh Books Council contacted Menter Iaith Conwy to see whether they might be interested in buying it with the help and support of the local community.

In April 2024 two public meetings were held to explore the idea of a community shares scheme to raise money for the purchase.

Some 50 people attended, showing wide-ranging and enthusiastic support for the idea.

Enthusiasm

Ten people then formed a board and committee for Bys a Bawd Pawb, a collection of individuals with a mixture of professional, community and voluntary experience who were keen to bring enthusiasm and new energy into the shop.

If the fund-raising is successful they would employ staff and run the business on behalf of the shareholders.

Many people have also volunteered to work there.

Its recent accounts show that Bys a Bawd is a profitable business, with 40% of income deriving from book sales.

Literary centre

It is hoped that Bys a Bawd would develop as a cultural and literary centre, open by day and night and hosting events, talks, book signings and small gigs.

It would be a place where local people could meet for coffee or a beer, with regular activities such as a book club and literary talks offering ample opportunities to socialise.

Other plans include creative workshops for children and young people, such as poetry and performance, and storytime activities for younger readers and listeners.

All of these would be bilingual, with a focus on Welsh and a welcome for all.

Crafts

It is also intended to sell a bigger range of Welsh crafts than at present to further support local artists and makers.

The scheme has a target of £ 230,000 to reach, and they have been encouraged to apply for £ 150,000 from the Welsh Government for building repairs and renovation costs.

Conwy County Borough Councillor Nia Clwyd Owen, who represents Llanrwst and Llanddoged, is one of those who has been active in the community purchase scheme.

A Welsh language bookshop has been part of her shopping experience since she was a little girl and she believes it is important it remains a visible presence in the town and a means to support the Welsh language, culture and local creativity.

Over the years she has bought some of her favourite books here, such as Hi yw fy Ffrind and Amdani by Bethan Gwanas; Llyfr Glas Nebo and Blasu by Manon Steffan Ros and

Martha, Jac a Sianco by Caryl Lewis.

She is also looking forward to reading V + Fo by Gwenno Gwilym.

Cllr Owen says: “In a world which has increasingly gone online, shops such as Bys a Bawd are important to meet other people, to discuss literature and Welsh matters and as a place to meet new Welsh speakers.

“My hope is that Bys a Bawd would continue to promote literature in Welsh and English while complementing the excellent library we have in the town.

“Additionally, our intention would be to safeguard the two flats from becoming Airbnb type properties, something we do not need here in Llanrwst.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

