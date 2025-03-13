Rescued pets growing in confidence ready for their forever homes

Staff at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay are delighted that three of their rescued pets – German Shepherd crossbreed Xander, cat Gibson and Peter the rabbit – have all grown in confidence whilst in their care and are now more than ready, and patiently waiting for their forever homes.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “We absolutely adore Xander, Gibson and Peter and to see them grow in confidence and show us their unique personalities has been a pleasure.

“Unfortunately they have not yet found their forever homes or had much interest – but we really hope their happy endings are just around the corner.”

“Wonderful happy personality”

Xander is five-years-old and loves to sniff around the neighbourhood, gallop in open fields and lounge about on the sofa.

“Xander is currently in a foster home so we are learning so much about him as he grows in confidence,” said Sarah. “He’s learning how to be a household dog which is also great for him and he really is showing us his wonderful happy personality.

“He loves attention from people but would prefer to stay away from other dogs when out and about. We are looking for a home without other dogs and he would love a garden to run about in!

“Xander is a very clever boy and enjoys plenty of puzzles and enrichment items in his life. He would love to sofa snooze or equally take part in a hike. Xander is a gorgeous chap who has a lot of character so we can’t wait to see him head off to a new home.”

“Brimming with confidence”

Gibson is just two-years-old and adores sitting on the laps of staff and volunteers at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre.

“He loves having his little nose in the sun lounging in their outdoor cattery sections,” said Sarah. “Gibson is brimming with confidence which has been lovely to see and he is very interactive.

“He could live with a friendly dog but would need to be the only cat in the home. He would need access outside but we expect he would spend most of his time indoors as a lap cat and would make a lovely pet.”

Peter the lion head rabbit arrived at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre after spending his time at our hospitals getting some TLC.

“Peter has gradually grown in confidence at our centre,” said Sarah. “He hasn’t been in our care for too long but has already stolen the hearts of many of our small animal staff and volunteers with his shy but very sweet, gentle nature.

“He has some fresh greens daily and is always waiting at the door for them to appear. He is a lovely bun who needs a confident female rabbit to build his confidence even more. He could live indoor or outdoor but would need weekly grooming to keep those knots and tangles out of his fringe.”

Sarah added that anyone interested in Xander, cat Gibson and Peter should fill out an online application form or to get in touch with the centre via 0300 123 0745.

To find out more about the animals at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – or to provide support to the centre -.you can visit their website or visit their Facebook page.

