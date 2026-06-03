Research finds older people in Wales forced to live in unsafe homes

Nation.Cymru staff

Older people across Wales are being forced to live in cold, damp and unsafe homes because they cannot afford essential repairs, prompting Care & Repair Cymru to launch a national fundraising appeal.

Research shows that poor housing conditions cost the NHS in Wales more than £95 million every year in treatment costs, highlighting the urgent need to address disrepair before it leads to serious health issues.

The charity’s Healthy Homes Appeal is seeking to raise £10,000 by the end of June to fund emergency repairs for older people whose health, safety and independence are being put at risk by poor housing conditions.

From leaking roofs and dangerous electrical faults to severe damp and broken windows, Care & Repair Cymru says it is seeing growing numbers of older people living in homes that are making them ill and increasing their risk of injury.

One couple helped through similar support were 64-year Sandra and her husband, who faced the daunting reality of a collapsed lounge floor. With repair costs beyond their means and insurance refusing to cover the costs, they faced an uncertain future and the possibility of being unable to remain in their home.

Support secured through Care & Repair enabled essential repairs to be carried out, restoring safety and giving them peace of mind. The Healthy Homes Appeal aims to help many more people facing similar circumstances across Wales.

Chris Jones, Chief Executive of Care & Repair Cymru, said: “We regularly meet older people who are living with serious hazards in their homes because they simply cannot afford the repairs.

“Without intervention, many of these situations can quickly become crises. A relatively small repair can be the difference between someone remaining independent at home or facing injury, ill health or even having to leave the community they have lived in for decades.

“That’s why this appeal is so important. Every donation will help us support someone whose home is no longer a safe place to live.”

Dedicated fund

The appeal will establish a dedicated hardship fund to pay for urgent repairs when no other funding is available, helping older people remain safe in their own homes and avoid crises that can lead to hospital admissions or loss of independence.

Care & Repair Cymru is calling on individuals, businesses, schools, community groups and workplaces to support the appeal by donating or organising fundraising events throughout June.

With demand for support continuing to grow, funds raised through the Healthy Homes Appeal will help ensure vulnerable older people are not left facing these challenges alone.

Care & Repair Cymru is urging people across Wales to support the appeal and help provide a lifeline to older people living in unsafe housing conditions.

To donate and support the Healthy Homes Appeal, visit www.careandrepair.org.uk/healthyhomes.