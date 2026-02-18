Research finds one in three employees in Wales dissatisfied at work

Amelia Jones

A study has found that one in three workers in Wales are dissatisfied at work and are becoming less productive.

The study commissioned by national volunteering organisation, Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) suggests a growing sense of detachment in workplaces across Wales.

It found that 38% of employees feel disengaged, while 33% report being unhappy in their jobs. Nearly one in five (17%) say they have considered leaving their role in the past year.

The research also suggests performance might be affected, with 38% of workers reporting they have become less productive over the past 12 months, and 44% saying they feel less engaged than before.

More than a third (35%) said they feel stressed or burnt out, while only 23% said their work feels meaningful. High workloads were among the most commonly cited reasons for a lack of purpose.

The findings reflect a broader pattern across the UK.

Around one in three workers nationwide report feeling less satisfied and less engaged in their jobs, with a similar proportion saying they are stressed at work. One in five say heavy workloads and a lack of recognition are key factors behind their satisfaction.

Despite this, many employees say they would value opportunities to feel more connected to their work. More than six in 10 of the 2000 UK workers surveyed said being able to use their skills for the benefit of their communities would improve with job satisfaction and engagement.

The RVS said the results highlight a potential gap between what employees what from tighter work and what many employers currently provide.

Business figures say improving engagement and wellbeing remains a challenge for employers. Investor and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden said volunteering could play a role in addressing this.

She said: “Employee engagement and wellbeing are two of the major cornerstones of a well-functioning business yet can be the hardest to get right. There’s an easy win many employers are missing though: volunteering. It’s proven to improve wellbeing, build connection and skills, and deliver good things for society.

“However simply offering volunteering days isn’t enough – organisations must actively support and make it easy for teams to take them. With so many vital causes needing our help, employee volunteering is an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to make a real difference both inside and outside the organisation.”

The charity said disengagement could have wider consequences for organisations, including productivity and staff retention.

Carole Urey, Chief Revenue Officer, Royal Voluntary Service said: “Disconnected and disengaged employees can be costly for employers. These feelings not only reduce productivity but can impact brand reputation and retention. Volunteering through workplace programmes is a proven way to improve wellbeing, connection and productivity, whilst contributing to society. It’s a win, win.

“But despite good intentions, millions of employee volunteering hours are going unused each year, because employers struggle to find suitable opportunities or don’t have the resource to manage the process. GoVo for Business breaks down these barriers and unlocks workplace volunteering at scale – delivering greater value for businesses, their people and society.”

The research points to a wider challenge for employers as disengagement and stress continue to affect workplaces in Wales across the UK.