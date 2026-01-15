Research uncovers how Wales sustains little-known commercial moss picking industry

New research has uncovered how Wales sustains a little-known commercial moss picking industry.

The study, conducted by researchers at Bangor University and the Forest Science and Technology Centre of Catalonia, analysed the factors affecting its sustainability as an established small-scale forest activity helping farmers diversify their income.

Their academic paper, published in Small-scale Forestry, warned the delicate ecosystem supporting the trade could become fragile if overlooked in potential policy restrictions.

Focusing on moss pickers in mid-Wales, the study noted that they had limited formal knowledge of the species of moss and instead relied on accumulated experience of how it responds to being picked. By doing this they were able to ensure their practices encouraged moss regrowth and their businesses remained sustainable.

Dr Jenny Wong, Honorary Lecturer at Bangor University said, “What we found in our study was a relatively closed industry with traditional knowledge that had been developed over generations being kept within firms, and little sharing going on between different groups of pickers.

“We also found that arrangements based on long-standing trust between pickers and forest managers underpinned the industry, helping to maintain permits and security of supply for commercial pickers, she continued.

“These activities are facing new challenges such as antipathy towards use of ‘peat’ and changes in the regulation of NRW forest harvesting permits. But there are also new opportunities in the form of direct access to niche markets via the internet.

“For example, moss remains in demand for traditional uses such as backing for wreathes and also as a growing medium for orchids and in vivaria. Additionally, any increase in tree planting will create new forests which provide good conditions for moss growth.

Greater recognition and support for moss harvesting is needed to ensure this historically significant but underappreciated component of the rural economy of mid-Wales is to continue,” Dr Wong concluded.

Moss has been historically collected from the wild for the floral industry, mainly funeral wreathes. It was also used as medical dressings in World War I.

In Wales, moss enterprises date back to at least the 1950s. Currently fresh moss is mainly used for wreaths and floral arrangements and in specialist horticulture and sold directly to the public in garden centres and online.

While this activity is in decline, its relevance relies in its historical importance for Welsh rural households and its future potential within bioeconomic and rural development strategies.

Moss is an international traded commodity and UK-harvested moss is in competition with supplies from New Zealand. Moss from Wales has a competitive advantage in UK and European markets as it is fresh this formerly supported a sizable trade in moss.