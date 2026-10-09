Researchers explore how Celtic languages were used in Roman Britain

Nation.Cymru staff

Researchers from across Europe will gather in Wales later this month to explore how Celtic languages and Latin were used in Roman Britain.

Hosted by Aberystwyth University’s Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, the conference on 17 October will discuss the languages spoken in Britain during the Roman period and the influence they had on each other.

Latin was the most widely visible language of Roman Britain, but Celtic languages continued to be spoken across the country. The interaction between Latin and these languages can still be found in ancient place names, inscriptions and words that passed from Latin into Celtic languages, including the Welsh words pont (bridge) and llyfr (book).

Dr Simon Rodway and Dr Alexander Falileyev will share their research into Celtic languages and their interaction with Latin in Roman Britain with scholars from as far afield as Spain, Germany and Italy.

Dr Simon Rodway, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University, said:

“Roman Britain was a complex multilingual society, and the relationship between the Celtic languages and Latin can tell us a great deal about the people who lived here and their connections with the wider Roman world.

“We are bringing together researchers working across a range of fields to explore questions ranging from bilingualism and place names to inscriptions, grammar and the names of Celtic gods. Together, these different strands of evidence can help us build a richer understanding of the languages spoken in Roman Britain and the people who used them.”

The programme includes research into bilingualism and identity, ancient place names in Scotland, the influence of Latin on the Celtic languages, new texts from Roman Britain and the names of Celtic and Roman gods.

The conference will be held in Tŷ Trafod in the Visualisation Centre on Aberystwyth University’s Penglais Campus from 9.30 to 17.40. Attendance is free and there is no need to book in advance.

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