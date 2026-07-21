Resident demands answers as sinkhole leaves homes blocked off six months later

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A resident of a street where a sinkhole appeared months ago as a result of old mining work is “in a mess” as people’s properties are still blocked off.

On February 2, a sinkhole appeared at the back of properties in Aberrhondda Road in Porth with a number of residences evacuated.

A road sweeper fell into the sinkhole in February but no-one was harmed in the incident.

Five homes on the street were evacuated while the Mining Remediation Authority carried out initial investigations and filled the hole with stone to stabilise the immediate area before residents were allowed to return.

The road was closed for hours by police and the Mining Remediation Authority confirmed the significant ground collapse was related to historical mining works.

Local resident Rhodri Tewkesbury said: “It was a very serious incident at the time. Six months later it’s been left and in a mess.”

He said there is an open sewer drain, pipes everywhere, and the hole has been filled in with chippings.

He also said people have been driving over temporary sewer pipes.

“The back of our properties still blocked off and there’s been no update to the residents.

“I spoke to mining engineers at the time and they said it was caused by an old mine shaft collapsing.”

Historical coal mining

A spokesman for the Mining Remediation Authority said: “Following the ground collapse in Aberrhondda Road, Porth, our investigations confirmed the incident was caused by historical coal mining.

“We have since continued to undertake detailed assessments to inform the design of a permanent solution. This is a complex project requiring careful planning and coordination before work can begin.

“We understand residents are keen to see progress and we have remained in direct contact with affected residents and stakeholders as these plans are developed.

“We are currently finalising a further update which will be shared with residents shortly including information on planned works due to take place later this year. We continue to work closely with Welsh Water and other partners to ensure appropriate measures remain in place at the site.

“Keeping people safe remains our priority and we will continue to provide updates as work progresses. Coal mining hazards can be reported to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0800 288 4242”

A spokesman for Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water said: “Our sewer in a lane behind Aberrhondda Road, Porth, was damaged when a sinkhole was caused by old mine workings.

“To keep customers connected to the sewer network we set up temporary pump to bypass the damaged pipe.

“A full repair will be done once the sinkhole has been made safe by the Mining Remediation Authority.”

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