Resident doctors in Wales vote to accept ‘landmark’ new contract

Resident doctors in Wales have voted by a large majority to accept a new contract, described as the most significant reform of their terms and conditions in more than two decades.

A total of 83% of those who took part in a referendum backed the deal, with 17% voting against. Turnout was 41% of eligible members.

The agreement applies to resident doctors in training across Wales, including those in foundation, core and specialty programmes, as well as some locally employed doctors in resident roles.

Resident doctors play a critical role in delivering frontline care across the NHS in Wales while completing their training.

The new contract includes an additional 4% investment in the resident doctor workforce, building on the 5.4% average pay uplift already awarded for 2024–25.

While doctors’ pay in Wales has fallen by 19.1% in real terms since 2008–09, the British Medical Association (BMA) says the reforms place resident doctors on a clearer path towards pay restoration, reducing overall erosion to 16.1%.

Negotiations between the BMA’s Welsh Resident Doctors Committee (WRDC), NHS Wales Employers and the Welsh Government concluded earlier this year, followed by a consultation period and a formal ballot of resident doctors and final-year medical students.

Key elements of the agreement include new safeguards to prevent excessively fatiguing working patterns, aimed at improving both patient safety and doctor wellbeing.

The contract replaces the long-criticised banding system with a more transparent, hours-based pay model, with overtime and non-resident on-call shifts paid through an electronic system designed to reduce unpaid work.

Reforms

The deal also introduces reforms to study budgets and study leave, with improved access to training opportunities and annual uplifts to relocation expenses.

Measures to tackle medical unemployment and training bottlenecks are included, alongside steps to standardise terms for locally employed doctors and offer clearer routes into permanent roles.

Dr Oba Babs Osibodu, chair of the WRDC, said the vote reflected strong support for change. “We’re proud to have negotiated this contract, which offers our colleagues and the future generation of doctors safer terms of service, fairer pay, and far better prospects so that they can grow and develop their careers in Wales,” he said.

Health Minister Jeremy Miles said: “This contract will help to retain doctors already in training and attract more to work in Wales. While it sets the foundations for a brighter future, we recognise there are still doctors struggling with career progression and underemployment, and urgent solutions are needed.”

“I am grateful to BMA Cymru Wales and to NHS Wales Employers for their collective approach. I am very pleased that, following the results of a referendum among BMA Cymru Wales resident doctor members, the proposed contract has been accepted.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to invest and modernise terms and conditions for medical and dental professionals and to ensure NHS Wales continues to be an attractive and supportive place to train and work for resident doctors and dentists.”

The contract will be introduced in phases from August 2026. It will initially apply to doctors in foundation programmes, those on unbanded rotas and new starters, before extending to core trainees in 2027 and specialty registrars in 2028.