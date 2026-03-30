Residents and local councillors challenge plans to close community resource centre

A plan by a local council to close a community resource centre has been challenged by residents and local councillors.

Councillor Andy Gallanders and Councillor Becca Martin, who represent wards in the Acton in Wrexham, said the plan to close Acton Community Resource Centre without consultation with local residents or elected representatives was a disgrace.

The intention is to repurpose the building for adult day care that is currently being undertaken at the Cunliffe Centre on Rhosddu Road.

Local resident Barbara Tasker has also expressed her shock, saying: “I am 82 and a widow and have been a resident of Acton for over 50 years working in the community till retirement and supporting countless families. After retiring I started a group with others, which has run for over 10 years.

Purple Orchids is a group where people get together once a week to learn new crafts and have a meal once a month. This group provides opportunities for people to come together in the community for friendship and support, some are widowers and this maybe the only time in the week they are amongst others.

“The use of a local community centre with amenities is vital to the running of our group. Mobility issues and transport costs would hamper the continuation of the group if the centre was to close.

“The closure would not only affect our group but for the countless other groups and individuals that use the centre regularly. Having a space to hire and use locally is so important for the wellbeing of the local residents of Acton.

“With so many other closures over the years of centres and youth buildings it would be such a great sadness if this was taken away from the people of Acton. It came as such a shock when we were told of the closure without any forewarning.”

The resource centre is also used by the local youth club, Citizens’ Advice and host of other community groups such as Active fit, Christchurch, Tiddlers toddlers, the heritage society, Active Futures and Slimming World.

Lack of transparency

Plaid Cymru councillors in the locality also expressed their dismay at the lack of transparency and openness over the closure plan. In a joint statement Cllrs Andy Gallanders and Becca Martin said: “The council held a meeting at the resource centre that clashed with a licensing committee, which we both sit on.

“There was no explanation beforehand that the closure of the resource centre was to be discussed – it was described as a discussion on day provision and there was no mention of Acton community centre or any intention to close it.

“Council officers presented the decision to close the centre to residents as a done deal with no consultation or impact assessment on local people. The intention is to close it completely by June and then refurbish with the intention of opening in January as an adult day care centre.

“As we can see from Barbara’s response, that ignores the real benefits that the centre has for the local community and that’s unacceptable. It’s a disgrace that this decision has been made without any community engagement.

“While we’re supportive of the relocation of the Cunliffe Centre, which is not fit for purpose in its current location, that should not completely exclude local access to the Acton resource centre.

“We understand that this decision was made behind closed doors by the Senior Leadership Team some time ago without any impact assessment or engagement. Who on earth sanctioned that?

“So we’re calling on residents to demand a rethink by the council. We believe it’s possible to repurpose the building while maintaining some local community access for groups that rely on the building.

“Please lobby your local councillors and write to the council leader at [email protected] to request a rethink of the decision. This council has to learn that it can’t steamroller decisions without considering local communities.”

Council response

When asked for comment, Councillor John Pritchard, Lead Member for Adult Social Care, said:Councillor John Pritchard, Lead Member for Adult Social Care, said: “The Cunliffe Centre building has definitely seen better days and would need significant investment in the coming years.

“Acton Resource Centre on the other hand is a smart, modern building – and not far away in terms of location.

“So it makes sense to move our day opportunities service to Acton, so we can make better use of that building and provide a better service for adults with disabilities from across Wrexham.

“There will be a drop-in session on Wednesday, April 15 between 3pm and 6pm at Acton Resource Centre – when members of the public can pop in to ask questions and find out more.

“Moving the day care service to Acton would also allow the Cunliffe Centre to be demolished, potentially paving the way for a new social housing development for local people and families.

“The nearby Centre 67 building was demolished just over three years ago, and the council has long held aspirations to develop new social housing on the site.”

New build

Councillor David A Bithell, Lead Member for Housing, added: “The preference is for a new-build social housing scheme, similar to the work we’ve done at Nant Silyn and Hightown in recent years – where we’ve been able to build smart, modern homes for the people of Wrexham.

“However, to move forward with this aspiration, we need to relocate the day opportunities service to allow works on site.”

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, added: “The Cunliffe Centre has played an important role for many years, but the building is tired and would need a lot of investment at some point in the future.

“Moving the day opportunities service to Acton is a smarter solution, and will allow us to make better use of an attractive modern building.

“Vacating the Cunliffe Centre will also allow us to move forward with our long-held aspiration to build high quality social housing in Rhosddu – something we’ve been working towards for many years.

“The Centre 67 building was demolished in 2022, and removing the Cunliffe Centre will be another step towards regenerating the site, and breathing new life into this part of the city.”