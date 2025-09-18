Residents anger over plans to cut down trees

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A major housing developer plans to cut down over 50 trees and restrict access to woodland in Cardiff for up to five years in order to store building materials.

Barratt Redrow has applied for permission to create a construction access for land off Pentrebane Road at Cae St Fagans, where it wants to build 307 new homes, and develop a storage compound nearby.

The developer said many of the trees it marked out for removal at Coed Bychan suffer from ash dieback and that it is working with the council to maintain a pedestrian route while work takes place.

However residents and a community council have raised concerns about the impact the proposal would have on the environment, wildlife, and people’s wellbeing.

52 trees to be removed

Jonathan Clode, who walks his dog regularly in Coed Bychan, said: “That woodland is home to foxes, lots of different birds, lots of different wildlife, but it’s primarily the fact that they’re planning to cut off the public right of way that runs across the field.”

A planning report submitted by the developers states that part of the St Fagans No. 5 public right of way is “proposed to temporarily stop… or temporarily divert”.

Another report attached to the planning application states a total of 52 trees have been earmarked for removal as part of the project.

Jonathan added: “Anyone who lives in our estate will not be able to walk through the woods, will not be able to access the amenities of St Fagans village, and the only way they could do that is by car, which not everyone has, or to walk down a busy lane which is full of traffic.

“It wouldn’t be safe to do. You’re effectively cutting people off from their local community.”

In their planning statement Barratt Redrow said the materials submitted as part of the housing plan “do not raise any significant environmental effects” beyond those considered in the wider planning application.

However St Fagans Community Council disagrees with this and notes that Coed Bychan is a site of importance for nature conservation (SINC).

Damaging

The community council wrote to the council: “The [developers’ report] refers to ‘temporarily’ stopping or diverting the footpath.

“Do they really regard four to five years as temporary?

“Such a period is long enough to bring about a change in habits as residents look for other ways to enjoy green spaces, travel to amenities or other parts of the community.”

They continued: “This application is environmentally damaging, changes the whole visual aspect of the conservation area, and will do nothing to encourage active healthy travel and exercise.”

Jonathan said he and his partner moved to Cae St Fagans so that they could be close to woodland.

He added: “We knew there was going to be more development, we knew there would be more houses, but this was never part of the plan.

“We wouldn’t have moved here if I’d known this was going to be the case.

“On a daily basis you see people from St Fagans village, from our estate, from Pentrebane walking with their children, walking with their dogs in those woodlands.

“For me personally it’s a huge mental health thing.”

Ash dieback excuse

A Barratt Redrow spokesman said: “We recognise local concern about the proposed tree removal and current woodland access.

“Many of the affected trees are suffering from ash dieback and any removals will be followed by replanting once construction of our new development is complete.

“We’re committed to ensuring the long-term health of the woodland and reducing disruption for the local community.

“In line with this we have carried out independent assessments, including an arboriculture impact assessment and tree protection plan, to support these measures.

“Our landscaping work always complies with the necessary planning consents and our extensive programme of planting will ensure the future of the site includes trees, shrubs, and wildflower grass that will provide many important habitats for wildlife to flourish.

“We are also working closely with the council’s public rights of way officer who confirmed that a safe controlled pedestrian route will remain available along the public footpath while we work to bring much-needed new homes to the area.”