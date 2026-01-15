Residents asked to help develop Wrexham’s cultural strategy

Caitlin Thomas

Wrexham Community and Culture Trust is currently developing a “bold, inclusive and visionary 10-year Cultural Strategy” and is inviting everyone in the area to share their thoughts in an online survey.

This strategy will play a critical role in shaping Wrexham’s future as a vibrant cultural hub, grounded in local identity, and ambition, and informed by the values embedded in the Wrecsam2029 UK City of Culture bid.

The Trust is looking to hear from as many people as possible across Wrexham and hope to use the findings from the survey to help shape their 10-year strategy.

Amanda Evans, Culture Bid Director for Wrecsam2029 said: “developing a 10-year Cultural Strategy is a vital moment for Wrexham.

“It’s about taking the values, ambition and learning from Wrecsam2029 and turning them into a long-term vision that genuinely reflects the people who live, work and create here.

“Culture in Wrexham is rich, diverse and deeply rooted in everyday life, and this strategy must be shaped by the voices of the whole community.

“I’d encourage everyone to take the time to share their experiences, ideas and hopes as we shape Wrexham’s cultural future together.”

Participation

The Trust would like to hear from everyone including, but not limited to, residents, people working or studying in Wrexham, young, old, community group leaders, artists, makers, organisers, sports group leaders, local businesses – and everyone in between.

They are inviting everyone in Wrexham County Borough to take part in the project by sharing what they want to see happen in their county over the next 10 years. The survey which can be found here

As a thank you, all respondents will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper valued at £100.

In addition to the survey, the Trust will also be running engagement sessions and 1-2-1 interviews with specific individuals and special interest groups to help get a more in depth understanding of the ways this strategy could support them.

If people feel they have a crucial perspective or have any questions they can get in touch at [email protected].

Data from the survey will be collected from January-March 2026 and the information gathered will be used to develop a strategy which will be implemented from 2027.

The deadline for the completion of the survey is 5pm on Monday 16 February.