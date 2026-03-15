Residents band together to oppose inclusion of beloved green space in housing plans

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter.

Locals have banded together to oppose the inclusion of a beloved green space in the council’s long-term plan for housing.

The area, known locally as Bryn Melin, has been included in Vale of Glamorgan Council’s replacement local development plan (RLDP).

This plan will guide future development, land use, and the protection of areas in the Vale of Glamorgan for the next 10 years.

Bryn Melin is located between St Athan Road and Windmill Lane in Cowbridge.

The Thaw Valley Group has been a leading opponent of its inclusion.

Representatives of the group Mike Higgins, Mike Carney and Steve Pearce said: “We deem the site wholly unsuited for development for a number of reasons.”

They continued: “The site is poorly connected to sustainable or mass public transport and would result in car-dependent development.

“Cowbridge is served by two buses per hour to Cardiff, the main employment centre; as such, this inclusion contradicts Welsh Government Policy (PPW).”

Their objection also details how development on the site would harm the Thaw Valley landscape.

The objection continues: “Windmill Lane is a constrained rural lane without pedestrian infrastructure and is unsuitable as a primary access corridor.

“This route has no pavement and no lighting and cannot be adopted by the council as it is too narrow and thus presents real safety concerns as described in the Lime Transport Safety Audit.

“Vale of Glamorgan Council is ignoring this.”

The group raised concerns about the gradient and topography of the site, which would add higher costs to development and increase the carbon footprint.

Additionally, they are also concerned about the “sharp right-angle bend and severe slope” at an access point, which they say could contribute to accidents as well as increased car traffic due to lack of public transport options.

The site accounts for just 1.25% of new houses in the overall plan

They finished by saying: “Cowbridge and Llanbelthian Council unanimously opposed the inclusion of the site in the RLDP.”

Vale cabinet member for community engagement Ruba Sivagmama said: “The Council is currently consulting on the Deposit Replacement Local Development Plan (2021–2036), which identifies Land at St Athan Road, Cowbridge for 105 new homes.”

She continued: “The site forms part of an area of land that is allocated for housing in the Council’s adopted Local Development Plan (2011 – 2026) and therefore the principle of residential development in the area has already been established. The site is not located within a Special Landscape Area.

“Cowbridge is identified as a service centre settlement in the settlement hierarchy and is within a strategic growth area.

“The site is in a sustainable location for new development with public transport and a range of services and facilities all within reasonable walking distance.

“The site is also subject to a planning application for 105 dwellings. Amended plans together with updated supporting information have recently been submitted as part of the planning application, and the Council will shortly be consulting on this updated information.

“The Council’s Highways Section will be re-consulted on the amended plans and will comment regarding the safety of the access.

“We recognise the concerns of residents about these proposals and many responses have been received as part of the RLDP consultation, which ends on 11th March 2026. Residents will also have the opportunity to make further comments on the revised planning application information in due course, and further details will be available on the Planning Register.”