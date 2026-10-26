Residents challenge Cadw over housing plans near World Heritage Site

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents have challenged Wales’ heritage watchdog after it raised no objection to plans for 95 homes they fear would damage a medieval town’s historic setting.

Beech Developments (NW) Ltd has applied to build the affordable homes on five hectares of agricultural land at Gyffin, near Conwy, on behalf of housing group Adra.

The proposals have attracted almost 60 objection letters, with residents raising concerns about road safety, wildlife and the loss of countryside near Conwy’s World Heritage Site.

Those living nearby say the proposed estate would be built on the brow of a dangerous hill on Llanrwst Road.

However, Cadw has raised no objection to the application in relation to the scheduled monuments and registered historic parks and gardens it assessed.

In a letter to Conwy County Council, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service said: “Having carefully considered the information provided, we have no objection to the proposed development in regards to the scheduled monuments or registered historic parks and gardens listed in our assessment of the application below.”

Resident Steve Kilby has written to the council’s planning department challenging that position.

“It is my and many local residents’ view that the scheme would cause major, irreversible harm to several of Conwy’s most important historic assets and landscapes,” he said.

Referring to the medieval town walls, he added: “The development intrudes directly into historic medieval view corridors, breaking the defensive visual context that is essential to understanding the monument.”

Mr Kilby also argued that the estate would damage views from the Grade I-listed Plas Mawr Tudor townhouse on the High Street.

“The housing estate would dominate the rural hillside backdrop visible from the tower, replacing an authentic historic landscape with modern urban sprawl,” he said.

He warned that the development’s “extensive retaining walls” would “create a permanent engineered scar across the hillside, visible from key heritage viewpoints including the UNESCO World Heritage Site”.

He added: “The site lies outside the settlement boundary, represents unjustified countryside encroachment, and relies on unenforceable ‘sympathetic finishes’ that cannot be controlled once 95 homes are occupied.”

The application was submitted to Conwy County Council in August.

Ranked sites list

The land off Llanrwst Road had appeared on a ranked sites list in a background paper supporting the council’s Replacement Local Development Plan, which sets out where development could take place.

Ranked sites are assessed by planners as technically suitable for building but held in reserve rather than formally selected for development in the main plan.

The council says the field is no longer considered a ranked site, although the planning application remains under consideration.

The proposals are expected to be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at the council’s Coed Pella headquarters.

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