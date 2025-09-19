Residents choose to stay in care home at center of police investigation

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Some residents of a care home at the centre a police investigation are choosing to stay there rather than move out.

Social services has been supporting residents to transfer to other care homes due to concerns at the quality of care at the Arthur Jenkins home that have prompted a police investigation and a council to say it has no assurance it is currently a “safe service”.

But councillors have been told some residents have chosen to stay at the Blaenavon home and the councillor responsible for adult services has said their decision is being respected.

Councillor David Daniels, the Torfaen Borough Council cabinet member responsible, was questioned over concerns about the home, which was only saved from closure when new operators stepped in last December, at the council’s September meeting.

‘Anxiety’

Liam Cowles, Labour councillor for Blaenavon, said the council’s decision to offer alternative homes, following critical inspection reports, had caused “anxiety and uncertainty” and asked for assurances the authority is supporting residents.

He said: “Many residents have elected to remain in the home.”

Cllr Daniels said a block on accepting new residents had been put in place by regulator Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) after it visited the home in May. He said the police investigation, which he described as “in its early stages”, was then launched following a follow-up inspection in August that raised further “significant concerns over the quality of care and safety of those living at the home.”

The home, which is operated by private firm Spectrum Healthcare, has been given 28 days since the August inspection to make improvements.

Cllr Daniels said: “After that CIW will go back and it will be a decision for CIW, as the regulator, what steps are taken next.

“We do not have the power to close a home, as a council, CIW does and if specific improvements are not made within a specified period options include extending the notice period or removing the service from the register. However we can’t pre-empt any decision they may make.”

He said all family members have been contacted and provided with details of social workers and managers and said: “For those residents who chose to remain at Arthur Jenkins until the outcome of the next inspection we must respect their right to take an informed decision.”

If the home was removed from the register, meaning it would have to close, residents would have to move elsewhere and Cllr Daniels said they and their families have been informed their choice of care home “and opportunity to move in a more planned way” may be reduced by waiting for the further inspection.

Priority action notices

Independent member for Blaenavon Janet Jones had asked Cllr Daniels to clarify the “significant concerns” related to the home. He said it was issued with four priority action notices, by CIW, following the routine inspection in May and further concerns were raised by the follow up in August.

He said: “The council has a statutory duty to safeguard residents and is not currently assured Arthur Jenkins is a safe service.”

He also stressed responsibility to make improvements “rests with the management of the home.”

Cllr Daniels said he was “sticking to the script” of the answers he’d prepared having checked the information with Gwent Police and CIW.

Spectrum Healthcare has said it intends rectifying all the issues raised by the inspections.