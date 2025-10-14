Residents complain about ‘sad’ state of park and lake

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

People living in a Welsh seaside town have called for action on the “sad” state their park now finds itself in.

Local resident Kirsty Phillips was shocked to see memorial benches neglected – and in some cases missing – and a dead swan at Marine Lake during her walk around Knap Gardens recently.

The incident seems to speak to a wider issue at the park with hundreds of people calling for the council to look after it better in a social media post by Kirsty about what she saw.

Maintenance work

Vale of Glamorgan Council said it was aware of concerns regarding the general condition of Knap Gardens and pledged to carry out an assessment of any maintenance work that needs doing.

Kirsty said: “I had not visited the lake in a while due to illness and I am shocked by the continuing decline in the park.

“This has been an ongoing issue but I feel that the park, with the exception of the great skater park area, has become dangerous to anyone with mobility or sight issues.

“The addition of railings around the lake could improve the safety of the area and new paths are needed.

“I know councils and residents are facing financial issues but I feel that if we upkeep these parks then they eventually become less of a financial burden, attract visitors to the area, and help the local economy.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently introduced new charges for a number of its car parks across the county including at the Knap.

Local councillors claim they are already seeing a decline in the number of visitors to the area due to the new parking charges.

However the council leader, Cllr Lis Burnett, argued at a full council meeting at the end of September that it will take time for any new patterns to emerge from the new charges.

Kirsty added: “There is certainly no point in charging for parking when there is little to no reason for visiting.

“The kite festival that is held there is lovely, there used to be a duck race, and if we could use the space for fetes, arts and crafts, wildlife projects, or other fundraising events then perhaps we would see a little community spirit can go a long way too.

“Perhaps if people felt the local council cared and were trying then maybe local groups/ volunteers could be encouraged to help.

“My daughter as as part of her year three class have been part of a litter-picking group which is a fantastic way to teach our children the benefits of conservation.”

‘Concerns’

Cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “We’re aware of a deceased swan that was found at the Cold Knap and it was promptly collected on Friday, October 10, 2025.

“Defra (the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) has been notified and the swan is being securely stored pending any further inspection they may wish to carry out. At this stage there is no confirmed cause of death.

“We’re also aware of concerns regarding the condition of memorial benches and the general upkeep of the park and an assessment will be carried out and any necessary maintenance will be undertaken as soon as possible.”