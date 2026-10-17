Residents complain of constant noise and vibrations from 24/7 Dŵr Cymru drilling works

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents living near a Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water pumping station have complained of constant noise and vibrations from round-the-clock drilling works, with some saying the disruption is affecting their sleep and quality of life.

The pumping station at Hailey Park in Llandaff North has been a long-standing issue in the area which has previously caused friction between residents and the water company.

The work is to pump sewage from the planned 7,000-home Plasdwr housing development, across the River Taff on Llantrisant Road, up to the level of an existing sewage system where it will be transported to Cardiff Wastewater Treatment Works.

Although plans were approved in 2022, a series of delays, a legal challenge and damage to machinery caused by a waterlogged site have slowed progress.

In September 2026, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water was granted permission to carry out round-the-clock drilling, which began later that month.

Now residents have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) their quality of life has been affected by the constant drilling noise.

When the LDRS visited the site, the sound was measured at 50 decibels which is equivalent to a moderate rainfall.

The LDRS also found that the sound could be heard from the Melingriffith Water Pump, a historic moment just under half a kilometre away.

Steph Wilkins, 56, who was involved in the failed legal challenge against the drilling works, told the LDRS that the vibrations from the site were having a major impact on her life.

She said: “In my house, there’s only one spot that I can sit down in, where I don’t feel it as much.

“Last night, I had to go and stay with a friend who lives down the road, just to get away from the noise because it was affecting my sleep.”

She also said the vibrations were causing her motor sickness, headaches and earaches.

Steph said she could no longer use her garden due to the noise and vibrations.

She concluded that there was no respite from the noise and that Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water have been “totally inconsiderate” of local residents.

Another local resident Milly Hardy, 37, called the noise “really frustrating” and said that it has been a hot topic of conversation in the neighbourhood.

Amanda Smith, 60, said the constant background noise was “annoying” and so present that on the rare occasion it did stop “you’re thinking, what’s missing?”.

She continued: “One of the most annoying things is the lack of communication.”

Milly moved to the area with her family just before the drilling operation had begun. When asked if she would still have moved to the area if she knew about the noise she said “it definitely would have made an impact on our decision”.

She added: “I just think that there’s been no real consideration to the locals and to the wildlife.”

Mitigation

A Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We recognise the impact that overnight tunnelling work at Hailey Park Pumping Station is having on some members of the local community and we are working with those affected to mitigate the disturbance as much as possible.

“The current 24-hour tunnelling is required to carry out this phase of work safely whilst reducing the risk of further delays.

“Mitigation measures are in place to manage noise levels and keep disruption to the local community to an absolute minimum.

“This includes the installation of acoustic noise barriers and continuous noise monitoring around the site.

“We will continue to work with our contractor and the local community to minimise disruption wherever possible and would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”

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