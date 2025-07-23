Residents’ concerns for homeless hostel plans

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Liverpool-based company’s “retrospective” planning application for a homeless hostel in north Wales has sparked concerns among residents.

The application for 28 Nant Hall Road, Prestatyn, has been submitted to the council by applicant Matthew Gordon of Together Homes NW Ltd.

Mr Gordon wants permission for a change of use for the 440-square-metre property from “Class C3 Dwelling” to “Create Managed Hostel Accommodation for Homeless Persons”.

According to the planning application, the site is already in use and work has started on the venture, which lists “managed hostel accommodation for homeless persons” as its current state of use.

The business is listed on Companies House as “residential care activities for learning difficulties, mental health, and substance abuse”.

Concerns

Deputy Mayor Cllr Anton Sampson is both a county and town councillor, sitting on Prestatyn Town Council’s planning committee.

“I know this is something being looked into. It did come up (for discussion) in one of our members’ area group meetings. There are a couple of councillors who are against it anyway,” he said.

“Several residents have expressed concerns. The residents said they had been left out of the process of a retrospective-type application, which, although is not illegal, some people frown upon.

“I wouldn’t make a judgement until I’ve seen all the details. At the same time, I have to stand up for my residents as well.”