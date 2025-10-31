Residents ‘deserve better’ amid slow progress on new health centre

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Frustration and anger has been expressed over the lack of progress by a health board to develop new health facilities planned in a Gwynedd village.

The Waunfawr surgery, which also serves Llanrug, has been described as “cramped and unsuitable” with patients regularly seen in corridors, portacabins and even in the kitchen.

Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian has been campaigning for a new health centre in the village since she was first elected in 2016.

The surgery is located on the main A4085 through the village and serves around 6,000 patients.

A new surgery planned for land near Fferm Cross on Ffordd y Waunfawr is hoped provide a purpose-built facility with improved access, parking and a community space.

“It is essential to replace the current cramped and unsuitable premises, where patients are regularly seen in corridors, portacabins, and even the kitchen,” the Senedd Member said.

“The old surgery is a throw back to the old days, with its location, it looks more like a house.

“There have been years of promises and repeated assurances that work was finally moving forward.

“We understand now, the existing planning permission is now due to expire in a few months time.

“I’ve raised this issue continuously since being elected.

“In one of my first speeches, just two months after being elected, I warned that there was a critical situation in Waunfawr and that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was dragging its feet.

“’I have continuously called on the Welsh Government to develop new community-based health and care hubs – like the one proposed for Waunfawr – as an essential part of the care chain we need for the future.

“Yet here we are, almost a decade later, and the same dragging of feet continues – not only in Waunfawr, but also in Dyffryn Nantlle and Bangor.

“It is extremely disappointing and deeply frustrating for local residents and for the dedicated staff who continue to deliver care in completely unsuitable conditions.

“It’s simply unacceptable that, after years of effort, we are still waiting. As the years roll on, the sense of injustice among the community continues to grow.

“Local representatives are now calling for immediate intervention from the Welsh Government to break the cycle of bureaucracy and deliver the modern healthcare facility that residents of Waunfawr and Llanrug have long been promised – and long deserved.”

Patience

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Waunfawr Councillor Edgar Wyn Owen has also expressed anger at the delay saying that locals “deserved better”.

“This community has been patient for far too long. We have been promised progress again and again, but every time something seems to move forward, another obstacle appears,” he said.

“It’s simply not fair on the people of Waunfawr and Llanrug, or on the hardworking staff at the surgery who are doing their best in completely inadequate conditions.

“Local people deserve so much better than this endless cycle of promises and postponements.”

In response, Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “I understand the frustration felt by the local community in wanting this much-needed new Primary Care Centre as soon as possible and want to provide assurance that it is a priority development for the Health Board.

“Following receipt of Welsh Government funding earlier this year to enable the development of more detailed plans, the Health Board has worked with Waunfawr GP Practice to complete a Business Justification Case.

“This is now working its way through the Health Board’s approvals processes, in line with the principles of good governance and Welsh Government guidance and expectation.

“The intention is for the Business Case to be discussed at a Board Meeting in the coming months for potential endorsement and onward submission to the Welsh Government.”