Residents dismayed as dragon mural disappears

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Residents in a Welsh town have expressed their disappointment after finding out that a popular piece of art has been removed.

The red dragon mural in Rhoose is something visitors to Cardiff Airport will also be familiar with, greeting passengers on the embankment between Tredogan Road and Port Road.

It was demolished as part of Cardiff and Vale College’s (CAVC) plan to build a new campus on land nearby.

The college said its intention is to eventually mitigate the loss of the mural. However, it is clear the removal of the artwork has shocked some members of the community.

‘Sad loss’

One resident posted on Facebook that the removal of the dragon was a “sad loss” and they were sorry to see it go.

They added: “So much that was distinctive in Rhoose seems to be disappearing. I will miss seeing it.”

Another resident posted a response they received from CAVC regarding the removal of the mural.

It said: “We’re sorry to hear that you were disappointed at the loss of the red dragon in the old landscape adjacent to Tredogan Road.

“The decision to invest in this part of our site was not taken lightly and was fully informed by detailed assessments carried out by the professional design team.

“After careful consideration of the requirements and options, the proposals approved by the planning authority will incorporate safe public access, sustainable urban drainage features, public amenity seating as well as a range of native plant species planted in this area.

“This part of the scheme is an integral part of the main entrance plaza for the new building.”

Consulted on

The college goes on to add its plans for a new campus were widely consulted on before and during the submission of a detailed planning application.

That application was approved by Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee in October 2024.

At the time, planning committee members were told CAVC’s new campus in Rhoose will be part of wider plans to replace its Colcot Road site in Barry.

This will also involve the construction of a new campus on land south of Hood Road, Barry.

Vale of Glamorgan Council ward councillor for Rhoose, Cllr Samantha Campbell, said of the mural: “As a councillor, I obviously want to work with both the developer and our community to make sure this sculpture is recognised, and also any piece put in its place is indicitive to the Vale and Wales as a whole.”

The college said its intention is to eventually replace the dragon mural and for its art and design students to be closely involved throughout the development process.

It added: “We also embrace our responsibility to the environment and are determined that the proposals should enhance biodiversity in the area.

“The specialist technical teams have considered ways in which we could do this while protecting as many of the existing trees as possible.

“They have assessed that several trees would need to be removed during the construction process.

“To mitigate the loss, our approved plans show that we will replace every tree lost with three new ones.

“In other words, we will plant three times more trees than will be removed, which will be a significant boost to biodiversity in the area.

“We trust that this will provide you with assurance that a replacement for the red dragon mural is in hand, and that, in providing this significant investment for the area, we are doing so responsibly and in the hope that future generations of engineers like yourself will be proud of their association with the college and community in Rhoose.”

