Residents dismayed as high school reveals plans for fencing without consultation

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

People living next to a high school say they were shocked to receive less than two weeks notice of plans to install a two-metre high fence behind their homes.

Residents on Tudor Avenue and Fifth Avenue received letters on Friday, September 26 informing them that works would begin on Tuesday, October 7 to remove existing concrete posts and one metre-high chain-link fencing at Flint High School and replace it with a two-metre metal fence.

The fencing along the boundary of the school playing field – which in a letter to residents the school said was a safeguarding measure – will be visible above residents existing garden fences and has raised concern about property damage.

Boundaries

The letter to residents states: “As part of the school and Flintshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding and improving the security of Flint High School, further work has recently been undertaken to strengthen the perimeter of the school grounds.

“Additional fencing has been installed along the top boundary line next to the farmer’s fields.

“The next phase of the project is now being planned, which will complete the boundary fence line along the rear of properties on Tudor Avenue and Fifth Avenue. This will involve the installation of two-metre high V-Mex fencing, positioned to run as closely as possible in line with the existing boundary.”

Flintshire County Council has confirmed that the works are classed as ‘permitted development’ and do not require a planning application. The hedges affected are not protected.

Upset

But residents remain upset that there has been no consultation with the community about the plans.

“We’ve lived here for 54 years as have our neighbours,” said Phil Smith, who lives in a house backing onto the school field on Tudor Avenue.

“We have always had a good relationship with the school as a community. But they have not consulted with us at all before deciding to carry out this work.

“The back of our property is marked out with a mature hedge which has been here as long as we have – since 1971.

“The concrete posts that the school is proposing to remove have been there so long they are now enveloped inside the hedge. To remove them will destroy it.

“The fencing will also rise above the fence or hedge line and will look terrible.

“If they had simply spoken to us first perhaps we could have found a compromise.”

Anti-social behaviour

Mr Smith also showed a number of emails from residents on both streets that had been sent to the school and Flintshire County Council to ask questions about the decision and challenge the decision.

“Our properties have always provided a natural barrier for the school on this side,” he said. “People cannot get to the field through Tudor Avenue or Fifth Avenue because of our properties.

“We have also never had any anti-social behaviour issues with the school or the field. Kids do climb the fence to play football on there but they have never caused any trouble at all for us.

“If the school really does feel like it needs this fence they should have spoken to us. If they had we would have suggested maybe setting it back a couple of metres instead of where they are proposing.

“That way it would be less of an eyesore and have less visual impact on us. It’s disappointing that the school have not engaged with us at all.”

Flint High School was approached for a comment.