Residents dump waste outside NRW offices in protest over illegal tipping

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Protestors have dumped a sample of waste from an illegal tipping site in Coedpoeth outside Natural Resources Wales’ offices in Buckley.

Around 35 villagers gathered outside the North Wales office of the NRW in protest that – in their view – the agency had failed to use its full powers to protect Coedpoeth from illegal waste dumping on fields off Talwrn Road and Castle Road.

According to local reports a notice issued to the operators of the site by NRW to stop activity and clear all waste from the site has been ignored.

Yesterday (Monday) Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Department published a planning application by site operators S&L Aerospace Engineering Ltd seeking permission to build four stables, a hay store and a ménage – an exercise space for horses – on the site.

Resident action

Addressing the protestors Coedpoeth Community Council Chair Anthony Wedlake – who alongside Minera Community Council Chair Cllr Kate Coventry organised this second protest over illegal sites in the village – said that the waste was being dumped outside NRW’s offices to show how residents feel.

“This isn’t something that has been scooped out of our back garden,” he said. “This has been scooped up directly from the tip that is supposed to be delivering safe, industrial-grade waste.

“We still have no action that looks likely to stop what’s going on in and around our villages. We heard the Friday before last the long list of powers they (NRW) have.

“The number one question for us is – NRW served a Section 59 notice with a deadline of October. You can see the dumping is still going on so why aren’t you taking more action to make sure that dumping stops?

“We all know that the more rubbish gets dumped in that field the more it’s going to cost the taxpayer to remove it legally.”

The protesters were joined by Minera Cllr Jerry Wellens – like Cllr Wedlake, a Progressive Independent fellow and Wrexham’s Plaid Cymru leader Cllr Andy Gallanders on behalf of Fflint Wrecsam Senedd Members Carrie Harper and Marc Jones.

“The laws protecting communities are far too weak,” said Cllr Wellens. “Retrospective planning includes no penalty for previous behaviour so if you have caused environmental damage prior to your application you are not held accountable.

“Add to that that over the past 16 years agencies like NRW have been hollowed out by funding cuts. I am not excusing their inaction when it comes to protecting our villages and rural areas from this sort of thing, but the agencies who are supposed to enforce what laws there are have been rendered ineffective and something needs to change.”

Response

Following the protest a spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said: “We understand the strength of feeling within the local community regarding ongoing waste deposits at sites in the Coedpoeth area.

“We fully recognise the frustration and concern this situation is causing residents.

“We are taking these matters seriously. We first attended the Talwrn Road site in June to assess the situation and gather evidence. Further site visits have taken place since as part of our ongoing regulatory response.

“In August, we served a notice requiring the removal of all waste from the site by the end of October. We have not issued any permission or licence allowing waste to be deposited at the location. We have also served a notice requiring the provision of information to assist our investigation.

“We understand that local residents want to see effective action being taken. We are working closely in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council, who have already served a Stop Notice under planning legislation.

“We are also working with them regarding the site off Old Smelt Road. We are unable to comment further at this time as these are active and ongoing investigations and any additional information could prejudice our investigations.”

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