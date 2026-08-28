Residents express anger at ‘dangerous and inconsiderate’ workers building controversial cancer centre

Martin Shipton

Frustrated residents have collected more than 200 signatures for a petition protesting against what it describes as “unacceptable, dangerous and inconsiderate parking” by contract workers constructing a controversial new cancer centre in Cardiff.

The near-£1bn new Velindre cancer centre is under construction at a site that was bitterly opposed on environmental and clinical grounds. Opponents objected to the loss of a much-loved green space known as the Northern Meadows and argued that the cancer centre should be located alongside a general hospital rather than being stand-alone.

The petition was started by Whitchurch and Tongwynlais Partnerships and Communities Together (PACT) after residents reported that construction workers employed by the Sacyr group [part of the consortium building the cancer centre] had intimidated them, been rude, blocked pavements, parked on double yellow lines and at junctions, double-parked, blocked driveways and parked on grass verges.

Residents also expressed concern about access for emergency services and Cardiff Council bin collection HGVs. Bins could not be collected during the heatwave, and residents reported that food bins were left at the side of the road, quickly attracting maggots and flies.

Residents were further incensed when Sacyr claimed just a small number of its workers had been acting inconsiderately.

They responded: “Are they saying that more than 50 vehicles parked in the streets, along with up to 30 in the Hollybush estate, is a small number?

“Many residents on the doorstep say there is no point in writing to the company because nothing gets done.”

A spokesperson for Hollybush Residents and Tenants Association (HETRA) said: “Action is needed, not promises. It is clear that this situation will continue and may well get worse as even more construction staff are added to the site.

“With the school term commencing next week, children and families are encouraged to use active travel to five local schools. We don’t want to spend another year reporting vehicles.”

The PACT said: “Questions continue to be asked about the opening of the site. Velindre keeps stating the development will be finished by April 2027, but that date is unrealistic. Construction staff will remain on site for the foreseeable future.

“The ‘patience and understanding’ and trust in Velindre of many residents in the community has been totally eroded in light of all the above issues.”

Impact

A spokesman for Velindre University NHS Trust said: “We recognise the impact nVCC construction can have on local residents. While the vast majority follow the site requirements, we recognise that the actions of a small number can have a disproportionate impact on the local community.

“Any concerns we receive are escalated immediately to Sacyr, our construction partner, which is responsible for managing compliance on parking issues. Following recent concerns raised with the Trust, Sacyr will continue their ongoing efforts to manage the situation, including increasing visibility locally and taking steps to minimise unnecessary disruption.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work collaboratively with both the local community and the contractor to address any concerns that arise.”

Measures

Sacyr says it has undertaken the following measures:

The provision of multiple off-site parking facilities for the construction workforce, including the Sacyr site car park, Whitchurch Hospital Grounds, Harlequins, Cardiff Edge and Rhiwbina RFC (currently not in use due to sufficient capacity at closer facilities). Capacity at the Harlequins parking facility has been increased through the provision of an additional 30 parking spaces, despite existing parking facilities not currently operating at full capacity;

A dedicated shuttle-bus service between designated parking locations and the construction site, which continues to operate effectively;

Clear contractual requirements within all subcontractor agreements that expressly prohibit parking in residential areas surrounding the site;

Inclusion of parking requirements and site rules within the mandatory site induction process;

Regular site communications and toolbox talks to reinforce parking expectations and remind all personnel of their responsibilities;

Ongoing ad hoc patrols and monitoring to identify and address any instances of non-compliance;

Capture of vehicle registration details during the site induction process, enabling concerns to be investigated and followed up where necessary;

Continued engagement with South Wales Police, including patrols and regular communication regarding parking-related issues;

Placement of site notices on vehicles believed to potentially belong to site personnel;

A formal yellow and red card disciplinary process for individuals found to be breaching site parking rules, with a red card resulting in removal from site;

Active involvement from senior management and supply chain leadership teams to reinforce expectations and address any identified concerns.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.