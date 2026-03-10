Residents fear serious accident on ‘danger road’ without crossing

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors and residents fear a serious accident unless a new zebra crossing is installed on a “dangerous” road.

Residents living near Coleg Llandrillo say buses bringing students to the college are clogging up Llandudno Road, Rhos on Sea while students are faced with safely navigating busy traffic.

The problem is said to be worst at peak times when residents claim students are crossing the road and walking out from behind buses.

Resident Anne Jones, 70, has lived near the college for twenty years.

“There needs to be a crossing,” she said.

“The road is dangerous. The buses are stopping outside the college, cars are trying to get past, and the students are walking out from behind the buses. We need a crossing there before an accident happens.”

She added: “If nothing is done, there could be a serious incident. All it will take is somebody being late and running across the road to get to their course.”

Now Colwyn Bay Town Council is in discussion with Conwy County Council about the issue.

The town council is eager to see one or two crossings, with one near the college and another further up the road towards Hickory’s Smokehouse.

The issue could potentially be compounded by housing earmarked for the former council offices and driving centre on Dinerth Road – if the development goes ahead.

Colwyn Bay Town Council councillor Phil Ashe represents Rhos on Sea and explained.

“The town council spoke about this on Monday. We need a crossing by Hickory’s and one further down by the college,” he said.

“Everyone on the town council is in favour of this, so we put it forward as one of the recommendations in the Revised Local Development Plan when they are looking at building the new housing estate at the old driving licence buildings.

“We believe there needs to be a crossing by Hickory’s and further down by the college, even without this development going ahead. If this development does go ahead and they do build, these crossings are essential.

“It is already getting out of hand in that area. We want a zebra crossing. The Hickory’s junction is dangerous because people just fly up Brompton Avenue without realising how much a dangerous bend that is.

“There are so many kids going down that way by the college in the morning that they run across the road. But all the buses are there. People could be seriously injured. Not just when the college is open but also at Hickory’s day and night. The amount of traffic is just getting more and more that way.”

He added: “It is a dangerous spot, and it is getting worse because the amount of traffic on the road is increasing. And if they put more houses there, you are going to have more people walking to the college, to the school, and into Rhos on Sea. They need to look at this seriously.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are not aware of a request to consider a crossing near the college.”