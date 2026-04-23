Residents fight plans for overnight motorhome stop on seafront

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents are objecting to plans to introduce overnight motorhome facilities on a Welsh seafront, fearing the proposals could impact public green space.

Warren Bennett, who lives on Marine Drive, said the scheme – the Denbighshire Motorhome Aire’ project – would mean the proposed overnight stop would infringe on residents’ enjoyment of a recreational area.

He said: “They’ve got plans to build a traveller overnight stop so that motorhomes can park up overnight on what was the grasslands.”

Mr Bennett said the land had previously been used temporarily by a construction firm as a “compound” but stressed it should remain protected as open space.

He argued the site plays an important role for the local community.

He said: “On the seafront, there is a whole expansive grassland or public space that Welsh Assembly (Government) said we should protect. A construction company temporarily used that to put a compound on.

“We don’t want it (the overnight stop) here. It is public open space. It is green fields. It is where people play. It is where they walk their dogs. It is a wonderful buffer between the sea and the housing district of Rhyl.”

He added: “This isn’t a commercial district. This isn’t anywhere you can spend money. This is just a residential zone that has a green belt, a buffer to the sea.”

Rhyl councillor Brian Jones sided with the residents.

He said: “There are better places on the promenade to put it, for example the Quay Street car park.

“If you put a motor home park there, you’ll impair the beautiful sea view that residents and visitors currently enjoy.”

Denbighshire County Council said it is progressing the plans for a network of motorhome “Aire” sites across the county, including the location on Marine Drive (East Parade) in Rhyl.

The council says the project aims to tackle unauthorised overnight stays, “reduce environmental and social issues” linked to “illegal camping” whilst supporting tourism.

Proposal

Proposals include developing six sites across the county, with facilities for short stays of up to two nights, alongside basic services such as waste disposal and fresh water.

The council says the sites will not allow barbecues, fires, awnings, or tents.

Instead, the authority said that “the motorhome bays will be basic, hardstanding areas purely for short stay use only.”

The authority says the scheme would be funded through Welsh Government Brilliant Basics Funding and the UK Government Pride in Place Impact Fund, with planning applications to be submitted for each site.

Paul Jackson, head of highways and environmental services, said: “We know that the use of motorhomes has increased, especially since the COVID pandemic where everybody took on staycations in the UK.

“The project’s innovative proposals will help provide great facilities for those wishing to travel across Denbighshire and provide a fantastic boost for tourism and businesses where these sites are located, once they come online”.

The proposed sites include:

• Quay Street, Rhyl (Corner section of currently closed car park, with remaining area allocated to coach parking)

• Marine Drive (East Parade), Rhyl (Small area to be allocated close to Pavilion)

• Barkby Beach, Prestatyn (Lower car park adjacent to Public Convenience)

• Park Street, Ruthin (Small section of current car park)

• Green Lane, Corwen (A small number of bays along current car park exit road)

• Mill Street, Llangollen (Small section of lower car park along retaining wall to upper car park)