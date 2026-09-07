Residents frustrated as rubbish piles up in Valleys town

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Concern has been raised about the amount of rubbish on streets in a Valleys town over the last few months.

Piles of rubbish have been pictured on the streets around Rhos Nathan Wyn and Rhos Dyfed in Aberdare since the beginning of May.

Some residents have said they have photographic evidence gathered since the start of May of the refuse that’s constantly left on the street and estate in Aberdare and they said claim RCT Council and Newydd Housing Association seem reluctant to address the issue.

The pictures show bags piled up, cardboard boxes, bottles, cans, caddie,s and households items lying on the street and outside people’s properties and one picture shows a local grit bin filled with litter.

But the housing association and the council have explained how they are tackling the issue with Newydd exploring options for dedicated waste storage areas, increasing site monitoring, investigating and reporting fly-tipping incidents, and improving waste management.

Factors contributing to the mess are said to include fly-tipping and ongoing challenges with waste disposal and collection arrangements.

The council said its enforcement and awareness team have once again attended and cleared the site and any evidence that they find within the waste will be used to hold those responsible for the reckless fly-tipping and abandonment of their waste on this site.

A spokesman for Newydd Housing Association said: “We understand the concerns residents have raised about waste accumulating outside Rhos Nathan Wyn and Rhos Dyfed.

“Through site visits and discussions with residents we’ve identified several factors contributing to the issue including fly-tipping and ongoing challenges with waste disposal and collection arrangements.

“We’re actively working with residents and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to address the concerns.

“To address the immediate waste concerns additional collections of uncollected rubbish are arranged as required.

“Our housing officer is working closely with the council’s waste enforcement team and a joint action plan is now in place.

“This includes exploring options for dedicated waste storage areas, increasing site monitoring, investigating and reporting fly-tipping incidents, and improving waste management.

“We’ll continue working collaboratively with residents and the council to improve the situation.”

A spokesman for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “The council is aware of the long-standing issues raised and have been working with Newydd Housing, who are the landlords of the site for over a decade, to help residents manage their recycling and waste responsibly.

“The issues raised pre-date the changes from bins to bags and have remained the same. The changes implemented back in 2024 have led to a significant increase in recycling and decrease in black bag waste, helping the county borough to smash the 70% Welsh Government recycling targets.

“The enforcement and awareness team have once again attended and cleared the site and any evidence that they find within the waste will be used to hold those responsible for the reckless fly-tipping and abandonment of their waste on this site.”

They said recycling in RCT was simple thanks to the weekly one-bag system for mixed household recyclables, food waste, green waste recycling, and nappy collections and added there is no excuse not to dispose of waste responsibly.

“If anyone is struggling with their recycling and waste, we urge them to get in touch so we can ensure that they have everything they need to help us keep smashing the targets.”

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