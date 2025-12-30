Residents hit out over health hazard ‘overflowing bins’ left over Christmas

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Bins left unemptied over Christmas week, leaving streets strewn with rubbish and dog waste bags, have been described as “a health hazard”.

The bins in Llandudno, on Augusta Street, Oxford Road, The Oval, Conway Road, and Vaughan Street were among those piled high with overflowing rubbish, with residents leaving bags on the pavement when there was no room.

“It was absolutely disgusting,” said Louise Evans, a 49-year-old mum and dog walker.

“Bins across town were crammed full of rubbish. People had dumped all sorts of stuff around the bins, including piles of dog poo bags. The bins stank.”

She added: “It’s a health hazard and could potentially attract rats.”

Llandudno councillor Louise Emery said: “I was disappointed to be shown pictures of overflowing public bins all over town, mainly in residential areas.

“It’s clear that people were out and about because of the lovely weather, using the bins more, but I will be asking the council to ensure that over festive periods there is enough staff available to make sure the bins are emptied regularly.

“We appreciate it is the festive season and everybody likes to have some time off, but these bins were really a health hazard, and I will be checking that ERF (the council’s environment, roads, and facilities department) did provide enough staff over the Christmas period to make sure public bins were emptied.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council blamed the mess on irresponsible people not taking their rubbish home with them.

“Our open spaces staff are out and about working between Christmas and New Year, including emptying bins,” she said.

“It’s disappointing when people are not responsible with their waste, and there is no excuse for dropping rubbish on the floor or fly-tipping. If a bin is full, people should use the next available bin instead or take their rubbish home with them.”

She added: “Over the weekend, council staff were out from 7am to 3pm emptying bins and litter picking across the county.”