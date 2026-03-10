Residents in a Welsh city will see an almost 4% rise in council tax

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A number of major changes that will affect the lives of residents in Cardiff have been given the go ahead.

At a meeting on Thursday, March 5, Cardiff Council approved a 3.9% increase in council tax for the 2026/27 financial year.

This increase equates to an extra £1.15 per week for a Band D household.

The budget delivers no cuts to frontline services and increased spending on schools (£14.1m to the delegated schools budgets and a further £4.1m for the retained education budgets) and services for vulnerable children and adults (a further £8.9m for children’s services and £8.6m for adult services).

Despite this, the city still faces a £22.7m hole in its finances which council bosses aim to fill with £7.9m raised through the council tax increase and £14.78m in efficiency savings, change programme savings and additional income.

However, due to saving requirements, the budget assumes a loss of 64.2 full-time equivalent posts.

During the budget debate, cabinet member for finance Cllr Chris Weaver called the Liberal Democrat amendment “less irresponsible” than the Conservatives amendment, which he called “on brand” for the Conservatives

He lauded the investments the council was making in many of the city’s services

The council leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, said: “This is a budget rooted in Labour Values.”

Presenting the Liberal Democrat amendment, Cllr Joe Carter said “On highways we will increase both revenue and capital spending.

“Our roads are an embarrassment, everywhere you turn you see crumbling roads and potholes”

He called the amendment “realistic and achievable” and the Labour budget a “pre-election gimmick” referencing some Labour councillors’ Senedd campaigns.

Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Rodney Berman attacked the level of debt brought on by the amount the council is borrowing.

Conservative councillor Jayne Cowan said: “ Council tax increases are proposed as a first resort rather than the last. The result is further pressure on households already on stretched budgets”

Conservative group leader John Lancaster said: “We cannot tax people out of poverty”.

Plaid Cymru/Green councillor Matt Youde said: “There is a feeling in the city that council tax keeps going up, this will put increasing squeeze on the cost of living and more people will fall behind [in paying council tax]”.

He asked for a more “compassionate” approach to those who fall behind.

Labour councillor Ed Stubbs said: “This budget debate is framed by the cost of living crisis.”

The council tax rise in Cardiff is lower than in other authorities such as Carmarthenshire (4.9%), Merthyr Tydfil (4.95%) and Vale of Glamorgan (5.5%).

This makes it among the lowest council tax increases in Wales.