Residents invited for free weekend at National Botanic Garden of Wales

The National Botanic Garden of Wales is inviting local residents to enjoy a Free Community Weekend on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025.

Carmarthenshire residents can gain free access to the Garden by showing proof of address, a household bill or driving license at the entrance.

The Community Weekend will be free for those living at the following postcodes: SA14, SA15, SA16, SA17, SA18, SA19, SA20, SA31, SA32, SA33, SA34, SA35, SA38, SA39, SA40, SA44, SA48 or SA66.

‘Thank you’

Located in the Tywi Valley, the National Botanic Garden of Wales is home to the largest one-piece glasshouse in the world and is a combination scientific research centre and family attraction.

The Community Weekend will include free entry to all outdoor areas, entry to the Great Conservatory, an opportunity to see seasonal plant displays and collections, and activities for families.

A spokesperson for the National Botanic Garden of Wales said: “We are delighted to welcome our local community for this special weekend.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the people who support us, and of celebrating the special connection between the Garden and the communities around us.”

Activities

The Community Weekend will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025 from 10am to 4pm. There will also be free parking available on site.

From 5.45pm to 9pm on Saturday 25, the Garden will also host the Tŷ Hafan Dark Run beginning in the Millennium Square.

For more information, visit the National Botanic Garden of Wales site here.